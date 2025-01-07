Eplus3D Delivered Over 100 Metal 3D Printers in 2024

Metal 3D printer manufacturer Eplus3D delivered over 100 “super-meter” metal LPBF 3D printers globally in 2024. Nearly 40 of these systems, which include the EP-M2050, EP-M1550, and EP-M1250 models, feature X, Y, and Z axes all measuring over one meter.

According to the Hangzhou-based company, these sales figures reinforce its leadership in the large-format, multi-laser metal 3D printer market. Eplus3D claims its success in 2024 reflects a market trend of increasing multi-laser adoption in metal additive manufacturing.

Over recent years, the “laser wars” have emerged in the metal 3D printing sector, with OEMs incorporating increasing numbers of lasers into their industrial systems. Eplus3D has played a key role in driving this, launching the 64-laser EP-M2050 3D printer last year. Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies, Farsoon Technologies, Nikon SLM Solutions, and Velo3D also offer their own multi-laser systems, all of which target high-speed production of large-scale metal parts.

Eplus3D commented that it will “continue to explore and push batch production to the next level, steadfastly expanding the boundaries of metal additive manufacturing in 2025.”

Eplus3D Large-format Metal PBF 3D printers installed in JINGYE Additive Manufacturing. Photo via Eplus3D.

Metal additive manufacturing at Eplus3D

Eplus3D was founded in 2014 by Feng Tao, who developed China’s first selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printer. He later worked with South China University of Technology in 2002 to establish the country’s first Selective Laser Melting (SLM) additive manufacturing equipment.

The Chinese firm, which boasts facilities in several countries including Germany and the United States, specializes in large-format laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) technology. These systems seek to address the high demands of the aerospace, space, and energy industries which require large and highly complex metal components.

Last year, Eplus3D partnered with engineering services provider LEAP 71 to develop what has been called the “world’s largest” single-piece metal 3D printed rocket thruster. Displayed at Formnext 2024, the thruster stands over 1.3 meters tall and is capable of delivering 200 kN of thrust, over 40 times the thrust power of the Noyron TKL-5 engine tested in June 2024.

1.3 meter tall 3D printed single-piece 200 kN thruster. Image via Eplus3D.

Additionally, Eplus3D installed its EP-M300 LPBF system at Paradigm 3D to 3D print certified aerospace components. Thanks to its open platform and high material utilization rate the system reportedly facilitates testing with with diverse materials and parameters for robust R&D initiatives.

The company’s technology has also been adopted by automotive, mold-making, and electronics firms targeting mass production and industrialization applications. Eplus3D recently partnered with German bicycle manufacturer Möve to develop the Möve Avian, an e-bike with a 3D printed titanium bike frame. The design unlocks full battery integration, addressing complex design and production challenges. Leveraging the M650 3D printer allowed Möve to eliminate costly tooling and reduce the project’s timeline by six months.

The Möve Avian e-bike features a 3D-printed titanium frame developed through the partnership with Eplus3D. Photo via Eplus3D.

Metal 3D printers experience shipment growth

According to Eplus3D, its significant sales milestone highlights its “leading position in large-format 3D printing technology.” Delivering over 100 metal 3D printers is said to illustrate the firm’s role in “driving innovation and modernization,” as well as “stimulating the innovation potential of the industry.”

Metal 3D printer shipments have remained steady over the past year, with Chinese vendors performing particularly well. According to market intelligence firm CONTEXT, in Q1 2024 Chinese OEMs were elated by strong domestic demand for LPBF technology. These companies witnessed 45% growth in metal PBF 3D printer shipments.

In the following quarter, China’s domestic shipments of metal LPBF systems grew 7% YoY, while global shipments from all metal 3D printer manufacturers fell by 7%. During Q2 2024, Eplus3D witnessed 29% shipment growth on a trailing twelve-month basis, while fellow Chinese firms Bright Laser Technologies and ZRapid Tech posted growth of 31% and 54%, respectively.

Looking to the future of metal 3D printing, CONTEXT expects shipments of industrial 3D printers costing over $100,000 to increase by 15% in 2025. This growth is expected to be driven primarily by higher demand for metal 3D printers, particularly LPBF technology which is witnessing higher adoption in China. This would reportedly bring sales in the industrial market back to levels last seen in 2021.

Wohlers Associates, the Colorado-based additive manufacturing consultancy firm operating under ASTM International, has also reported growth in metal 3D printer shipments. Its annual Wohlers Report 2024 noted that global shipments of metal 3D printers increase by 24.4% in 2023. Having tracked this segment over the past 21 years, Wohlers estimated that 3,793 metal 3D printers were sold in 2023, up from 3,049 in 2022.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

All the news from Formnext 2024.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.



You can also follow us on X, like our Facebook page, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.



Featured image shows Eplus3D Large-format Metal PBF 3D printers installed in JINGYE Additive Manufacturing. Photo via Eplus3D.