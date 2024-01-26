Eplus3D and Paradigm 3D team up to produce certified aerospace components

Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Eplus3D has installed its EP-M300 metal powder bed fusion (MPBF) 3D printer at Paradigm 3D, for the production of certified aerospace components.

Anticipating positive outcomes, the collaboration between Eplus3D and Paradigm 3D is poised to capitalize on Eplus3D’s metal additive manufacturing proficiency and Paradigm 3D’s inventive solutions. This strategic partnership aims to propel advancements within the aerospace sector and foster the widespread adoption of metal additive manufacturing on a global level. According to Paradigm 3D, “Together, we can make a significant impact in the field of digital manufacturing industry and foster a culture where modern industries recognize and utilize the potential of metal additive manufacturing.”

Eplus3D and Paradigm 3D team. Photo via Eplus3D.

A strong metal AM foothold

Seeking advanced capabilities, Paradigm 3D described specific requirements for a 3D printer, finding compatibility with Eplus3D’s EP-M300. With a substantial build volume of 300 × 300 × 450 mm, the EP-M300 facilitates the printing of medium to large and intricate parts. Its MPBF technology and precise powder feeding optimize material utilization, minimizing waste and cutting overall costs.

Engineered to meet aerospace quality and reliability standards, the EP-M300 offers potential applications in the aerospace sector. Its multi-laser feature enhances speed and efficiency, shortening the manufacturing process. Offering insights into the EP-M300’s impact, Paradigm 3D highlighted the open platform and high material utilization rate, facilitating experimentation with diverse materials and parameters for robust R&D initiatives. Additionally, the advanced laser technology ensures consistent accuracy, making it suitable for high-precision parts in production applications.

Last year in December, Jingye Additive Manufacturing Technology acquired Eplus3D’s two laser beam powder bed fusion (PBF-LB) metal AM machines to expand its operational capacity. The EP-M1550 and EP-M1250 enhance large-scale capabilities, featuring advanced laser positioning and stitching technology.

With a focus on aerospace, these machines support various materials, including titanium and nickel alloys. Designed with precision in mind, these machines showcase their versatility and accuracy within the production process, particularly catering to industries such as aerospace and aviation.

In alliance with Eplus3D, the Delta Racing Team of Mannheim University collaborated to produce innovative end-use parts for the Formula Student Electric event. Employing the EPlus 3D EP-M250Pro metal 3D printer, the team achieved exceptional weight savings of over 50% by 3D printing topologically optimized aluminum wheel carriers.

Leveraging topology optimization in the design process, the team simulated 18 load cases, resulting in agile and high-performance components. This initiative not only showcased the benefits of 3D printing in motorsports but also significantly improved the race car’s agility and handling.

Technical specifications of Eplus3D EP-M300 3D printer

Machine Model EP-M300 Build Volume (X x Y x Z) 300 x 300 x 450 mm;(11.81 x 11.81 x 17.72 in) Optical System Fiber Laser 500 W / 700 W (single or dual-laser optional) Spot Size 70 – 120 μm Max Scan Speed 8 m/s Layer Thickness 20 – 120 μm Theoretical Print speed Up to 95 cm³/h Material Titanium Alloy, Aluminum Alloy, Nickel Alloy, Maraging Steel,Stainless Steel, Cobalt Chrome, Copper Alloy, and more. Power Supply 380 V, 50 / 60 Hz, 5 / 8 kW Gas Supply Ar / N 2 Oxygen Content ≤100 ppm Dimension (W x D x H) 2990 x 1320 x 2590 mm Weight 2900 kg Software EPControl, EPHatch Input Data Format STL or other Convertible File

