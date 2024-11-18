Eplus3D and Möve Partner on 3D Printed Titanium Frame for E-Bikes

Eplus3D, a metal additive manufacturing company, has partnered with German bicycle manufacturer Möve to develop the Möve Avian, an e-bike with a titanium frame built using 3D printed lugs in a monocoque structure. Using the large-format EP-M650 printer, this project achieved full battery integration within the frame, addressing complex design and production challenges through additive manufacturing (AM) and setting a new precedent for the bicycle industry.

Möve, founded in Thuringia, Germany, in 1897, faced substantial obstacles in developing a titanium frame with high performance and cost efficiency. Conventional methods, including hydroforming, required specialized tooling and could not meet Möve’s low-tolerance specifications. Eplus3D’s EP-M650 printer, which employs Metal Powder Bed Fusion (MPBF™) technology, was integral in developing custom titanium lugs and connectors without extensive tooling. The machine’s large-format capabilities allowed Möve to eliminate costly tooling and reduce the project’s timeline by an estimated six months.

The Möve Avian e-bike features a 3D-printed titanium frame developed through the partnership with Eplus3D. Photo via Eplus3D.

Enis Jost, Deputy General Manager at Eplus3D, explained the significance of this approach: “The cost structure is mainly determined by the uptime of the system, the maturity of the processing parameters used, and the printing speed associated with these. Since only a few grams of material are used to create the lugs, and with the increased system productivity Eplus3D’s machines provide, the raw material cost is of less effect in this case.”

One of the primary challenges in using titanium for 3D printing is the need for support structures, which add material costs and complicate post-processing. Eplus3D minimized the support material for each part by fine-tuning print parameters, reducing post-production time and material waste. Möve then assembled the titanium lugs using an adhesive process, avoiding welding and maintaining structural integrity while keeping the Möve Avian’s frame weight at 11.8 kg.

The modular structure of the Möve Avian’s titanium frame. Photo via Eplus3D.

Surface treatment posed additional technical challenges. Möve applied abrasive blasting to achieve a uniform matte finish without altering the material’s strength, a choice that aligns with Möve’s functional and aesthetic design goals. According to the original project goals, Metal Powder Bed Fusion (MPBF™) technology combined with high-strength Ti6Al4V titanium alloy was identified as the only way to meet the design, performance, and cost requirements.

As Jost observed, “The potential of AM in the bicycle industry can be fully explored when traditional manufacturers start to design for process and user customization, similar to other emotionally connected devices such as cars and motorcycles.” By replacing traditional tooling with additive manufacturing, Möve has achieved both a durable and environmentally sustainable product.

A detailed view of the Möve Avian e-bike’s components. Photo via Eplus3D.

Innovations in 3D Printing for Bicycle Manufacturing

The Eplus3D-Möve project is part of an industry shift toward additive manufacturing in bicycle production. INTENSE Cycles, collaborating with TRUMPF and Elementum 3D, recently redesigned the M1 downhill bike’s backbone using a 3D-printed aluminum alloy with internal ribbing to improve the suspension. This configuration, created from A6061-RAM2 aluminum alloy, allows for structural features that machining cannot achieve.

Lehvoss Group has also partnered with Isoco Bikes to develop the Isoco X1 e-bike, which uses a 100% recyclable thermoplastic frame. By integrating injection-molded thermoplastics, Isoco reduced the frame’s carbon footprint by 68% compared to aluminum while maintaining durability. The material can be recycled and reused in new high-quality components, supporting sustainability.

3D printed brake lever. Photo via TRUMPF.

