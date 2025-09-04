EOS Selected by Ursa Major to Scale Defense Production

Ursa Major, an aerospace and defense manufacturer specializing in propulsion systems, has expanded its additive manufacturing capacity with the acquisition of three AMCM M 450-4 FLX systems from EOS. The new machines bring Ursa Major’s fleet of EOS-powered equipment to six, all located at its growing production facility in Youngstown, Ohio. The expansion is intended to accelerate hypersonics and defense production for U.S. national security needs.

The investment reflects Ursa Major’s decision to align with EOS, a company founded in 1989 that develops industrial metal and polymer 3D printing platforms for global industries. “EOS and AMCM have been fantastic to work with – proven reliability, a responsive U.S. service team, and the largest deployed fleet of metal AM systems in the country,” said Nick Doucette, Vice President of Operations at Ursa Major. He added that the collaboration is advancing new approaches to part and process qualification, areas that remain central to broader adoption of additive manufacturing.

Production floor view of Ursa Major’s Youngstown additive manufacturing site. Photo via Ursa Major.

Ursa Major will also implement EOS’s laser toolpath API with direct engineering support, giving its team more freedom to customize builds for advanced aerospace applications. Greg Hayes, Global Senior Vice President of Additive Minds at EOS, described the partnership as an example of “the next era of additive manufacturing,” where users take greater control of process development. Glynn Fletcher, President of EOS North America, emphasized Ursa Major’s technical capabilities, stating that the company illustrates how defense organizations can apply additive methods to meet production demands.

The AMCM M 450-4 FLX systems feature beam shaping technology and join an existing fleet of one AMCM M 290-1 FLX and two EOS M 400 units. AMCM, a subsidiary of EOS, designs customized metal 3D printing systems that can include process modifications such as new laser configurations or adapted heating concepts. These machines are intended to expand flexibility in materials and geometries for propulsion components. EOS continues to support this effort through its Additive Minds division, which provides engineering and process expertise to industrial users.

Technicians at Ursa Major’s Youngstown facility operate an EOS M 400 system. Photo via Ursa Major.

Headquartered in Berthoud, Colorado, Ursa Major develops propulsion systems for hypersonics, solid rocket motors, in-space propulsion, and orbital launch. The company’s technologies are designed for deployment across land, air, sea, and space, with the aim of revitalizing the U.S. defense industrial base. “Together, we’re challenging legacy approaches to part qualification and process qualification, pushing the entire additive industry forward,” Doucette said.

Scaling Production and Regional Growth

J.W. Speaker, a Wisconsin-based manufacturer of lighting systems for automotive and industrial sectors, recently paired a Stratasys F3300 fused deposition modeling printer with PostProcess Technologies' BASE support removal system. The shift eliminated manual bottlenecks such as overnight drying cycles, reduced turnaround times from one week to nine hours compared to in-house machining, and delivered annual cost savings of $60,000 to $75,000. The company now produces between 10 and 50 parts per week on a portfolio of six additive machines, with automation allowing larger fixtures to be consolidated into single builds.

In Ohio, the Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI) has expanded its metal and ceramic additive manufacturing capabilities by acquiring an XJet Carmel 1400M printer. Installed at Humtown Products, a YBI partner and member of America Makes, the system employs NanoParticle Jetting technology to deliver ±50 micron accuracy on metal parts. The 1400M complements YBI's existing XJet Carmel 1400C ceramic platform, installed in 2018, and will serve aerospace, defense, medical, and electronics customers. According to America Makes, the addition strengthens the Youngstown region's position as a hub for high-precision additive manufacturing.

XJet Carmel 1400M System for 17-4PH. Photo via XJet.

