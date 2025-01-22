EOS Reaches 5,000th Industrial 3D Printer Installation

EOS, a leading provider of additive manufacturing solutions, has installed its 5,000th industrial 3D printer. This achievement underscores a key moment for both the company and the digital manufacturing sector. EOS, known for supplying industrial 3D printing machines, materials, training, and services, has established itself as a pioneer in additive manufacturing with products deployed across six continents.

The latest installation, an EOS M 400-4 metal 3D printer, is located at Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing (KAM) in Statesville, North Carolina. KAM, founded by race car driver and entrepreneur Brad Keselowski, is a company that applies advanced engineering solutions and 3D printing technologies to drive industrial innovation. According to Marie Langer, CEO of EOS, “Our organization was a startup within a startup industry. There was no such thing as additive manufacturing when EOS was launched with a clear vision from my father. We can proudly call ourselves AM pioneers, but it is our continued innovation and unwavering desire to ensure our customers are successful that has allowed us to reach this milestone. While 5,000 machines are impressive, we have barely left the starting blocks.”

The addition of this system brings KAM’s total EOS machine count to 18, signaling an expanding need for high-precision metal parts. According to Joe Calmese, CEO of ADDMAN, “AM is now integral to many industries – defense, space, energy, tooling and medical, to name but a few. We have long relied on EOS AM technology for producing many highly engineered and complex applications and are thrilled to be a part of the EOS story.” EOS has attributed its growth to maintaining a strong focus on quality, as noted by Glynn Fletcher, president of EOS North America: “To this day, we remain true to Hans’ original vision… For us, this has resulted in consistent business growth, and I’m confident we’ll reach 10,000 installations much faster than the first 100.”

Joe Calmese, CEO of ADDMAN, and Glynn Fletcher, president of EOS North America, mark the installation of EOS’s 5,000th industrial 3D printer. Photo via ADDMAN.

Broader Industry Developments and Market Outlook

Eplus3D, a company that specializes in large-format laser powder bed fusion systems, has delivered over 100 metal 3D printers globally. Founded in 2014, Eplus3D focuses on deploying multi-laser technology to meet the complex needs of aerospace, space, and energy industries. Its systems, such as the EP-M2050, feature X, Y, and Z axes all over one meter in length, enabling the high-speed production of large-scale metal parts.

Meanwhile, market intelligence from CONTEXT offers a positive outlook for 2025 despite earlier challenges. Analysts project a 15% increase in shipments of high-cost industrial 3D printers, driven by rising demand for laser powder bed fusion systems, particularly in China. The report notes that while 2024 experienced declines in shipments across several printer segments due to economic pressures and high interest rates, the outlook for 2025 appears brighter. Expectations include a rebound fueled by increased adoption of midrange systems and continued interest in high-volume production applications for aerospace, automotive, and healthcare sectors.

Eplus3D Large-format Metal PBF 3D printers installed in JINGYE Additive Manufacturing. Photo via Eplus3D.

Featured image shows Joe Calmese, CEO of ADDMAN, and Glynn Fletcher, president of EOS North America, mark the installation of EOS’s 5,000th industrial 3D printer. Photo via ADDMAN.