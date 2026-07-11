EOS partners with Constellium to expand aluminum portfolio for additive manufacturing

Industrial 3D printing firm EOS has entered an agreement with aluminum alloy developer Constellium adding a new material to its lineup and rebranding an existing one as part of the collaboration. The German 3D printing systems maker will introduce Constellium’s Aheadd CP1 alloy under the name EOS Aluminium Constellium CP1, while its existing Al5X1 material will be renamed EOS Aluminium Constellium Al5X1 and added to Constellium’s own alloy catalog.

The deal extends beyond these two materials. Both companies describe it as the basis for a longer-term effort to develop additional aluminum alloys for additive manufacturing (AM), pairing EOS’ process and hardware work with Constellium’s alloy development work. For customers running EOS or AMCM metal systems, the goal is to provide validated process parameters that speed up material qualification for production use.

Constellium’s chief technical officer Ludovic Piquier said the aim is to “accelerate innovation and unlock new high-performance applications for customers worldwide” by combining the two companies’ work on alloy development and AM deployment.

Constellium and EOS agreement signing ceremony (from left to right: Sylvain Henry, Joachim Zettler, Ludovic Piquier, Pekka Ekqvist). Photo via EOS.

CP1 targets heat exchangers and semiconductor components

EOS Aluminium Constellium CP1 is set for release in August 2026. The company positions it as an alternative to AlSi10Mg, citing higher strength with good elongation, simplified heat treatment that skips quenching, and stable processing at high laser power due to the absence of volatile elements like magnesium and zinc.

The alloy is also described as corrosion resistant, electrically and thermally conductive, and suited to anodizing and electrochemical polishing. EOS points to heat exchangers, semiconductor components such as heat sinks and wafers, and components requiring surface finishing, polishing, and anodization as target applications, along with corrosion-exposed components and lightweight structural parts under moderate mechanical load.

Al5X1 remains available for aerospace and motorsport

Alongside the new CP1 material, EOS Aluminium Constellium Al5X1 continues in the portfolio as a high-strength, high-elongation, anodizable option aimed at aerospace, transportation, and motorsport applications.

EOS chief technology officer Joachim Zettler described the two materials, combined with the wider partnership, as “setting a new benchmark” for aluminum in AM, pointing to gains in performance, productivity, and the pace of industrial adoption.

EOS Aluminium Constellium CP1 demo part. Photo via EOS.

Closing the aluminum performance gap through material partnerships

By partnering with Constellium rather than developing alloys entirely in-house, EOS is addressing a persistent limitation in metal AM: AlSi10Mg remains the default aluminum choice for laser powder bed fusion largely because it resists cracking, not because it offers the best mechanical performance. Pairing an alloy developer’s chemistry with an OEM’s process and hardware work shortens the path from material development to qualified production use, letting EOS offer validated parameters instead of asking customers to qualify a new alloy from scratch.

Constellium’s Aheadd CP1 alloy, the material EOS is now branding as EOS Aluminium Constellium CP1, has already been the focus of a separate characterization effort. Nikon entered a development agreement with the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM), the organization managing America Makes, backed by $2.1 million in funding from the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, assessing CP1 for thermal management and heat exchanger components.

EOS now brings the same alloy into its commercial metal AM ecosystem, pairing it with validated processing parameters for EOS systems that could reduce qualification work for industrial users.

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Featured image shows Constellium and EOS agreement signing ceremony (from left to right: Sylvain Henry, Joachim Zettler, Ludovic Piquier, Pekka Ekqvist). Photo via EOS.