EOS launches M4 ONYX metal 3D printer with six-laser architecture at Formnext 2025

EOS, a Germany-based supplier of metal and polymer 3D printing systems, has unveiled the EOS M4 ONYX at Formnext 2025 in Frankfurt. Announced on November 18, the new laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) system is designed to raise productivity, improve process stability, and reduce operational costs for demanding applications in sectors such as energy, defense, aviation, space, and semiconductors.

EOS CEO Marie Langer said the platform reflects the company’s “commitment to empowering manufacturers worldwide,” crediting the launch to the dedication and expertise of its global engineering teams.

EOS M4 ONYX metal 3D printer. Image via EOS.

Higher throughput and expanded laser options

The EOS M4 ONYX offers a 450 × 450 × 400 mm build volume (including the platform) and a six-laser array, each rated at 400 W. According to EOS, this configuration delivers 50% higher throughput and can reduce part costs by up to 30%. For users seeking even greater flexibility, the EOS M4 ONYX FLX variant features four 1 kW beam-shaping lasers designed to increase speed and expand geometric freedom.

The system introduces several stability-focused upgrades, including a homogeneous gas flow architecture and active thermal management. Combined with integrated error detection, these features are said to shorten cycle times and reduce quality assurance requirements by as much as 50%.

EOS also emphasizes sustainability, stating that the M4 ONYX achieves more than 90% powder reuse, supporting its Responsible Manufacturing framework.

Software and process intelligence

The M4 ONYX integrates several advanced software features, including EOS Build+ process innovations powered by a Siemens control system, early notification tools, and web-accessible APIs for MES and ERP integration. EOS claims these features can reduce order-to-print lead times by up to 30% and increase machine utilization by a similar margin.

The system also incorporates EOS Smart Fusion and Smart Fusion Replay, the company’s in-process energy control technologies. These tools are designed to minimize supports, improve surface quality, and accelerate builds. EOS states they can double usable build speeds depending on the application. Digital fingerprinting with statistical control is also included, cutting QA and non-destructive inspection efforts by up to 50%.

Integrated peripherals and partner ecosystem

EOS is positioning the M4 ONYX as a scalable production system supported by partner technologies from Volkmann and Grenzebach. The company says its RFS Pro filtration module enables full powder reuse while neutralizing hazardous condensate and eliminating consumables, a combination that reduces hazardous waste by up to 90%. Powder management is further automated through the Volkmann Automated Powder Handling, EOS Edition, which provides a closed-loop, scalable transport and sieving workflow designed for continuous operation. For high-throughput environments, the Grenzebach Dual Setup Station, EOS Edition enables automated job exchanges in under 30 minutes, allowing manufacturers to maintain unattended, round-the-clock production.

EOS expands its industrial and strategic footprint

EOS has announced several initiatives in recent months that underline its focus on productivity, workforce development, and large-scale industrial adoption. A collaboration with Dyndrite introduced vector-level toolpath control for EOS machines, enabling 2–3× speed gains through more efficient scan strategies and beam optimization. The company also partnered with NASA on a 3D printing master class designed to upskill engineers in advanced metal AM processes, reflecting growing institutional demand for deeper process expertise. In the defense sector, Ursa Major selected EOS to help scale production of mission-critical hardware, citing the need for consistent, high-throughput metal AM systems.

Availability

The EOS M4 ONYX will be commercially available in Q1 2026, with the FLX variant expected in Q3 2026. Supported materials at launch include titanium, nickel, and stainless steel alloys, with additional options available on request.EOS is showcasing the M4 ONYX at Formnext 2025 in Frankfurt, Hall 11.1, Booth D41.

