Endless Industries Introduces New Endless ONE at Formnext 2024, Enhancing Continuous Fiber 3D Printing

Endless Industries GmbH, an advanced manufacturing firm based in Berlin, will unveil its latest medium-scale continuous fiber 3D printer, the Endless ONE, at Formnext 2024. Targeting sectors with demanding structural needs such as aerospace, automotive, and medical, the machine employs continuous carbon fiber printing to produce lightweight, high-strength components with a high degree of customization.

Unlike conventional polymer or metal powder-based 3D printing, continuous fiber technology integrates uninterrupted carbon fibers directly into the printed structure. This process delivers significant mechanical durability suited for applications where strength-to-weight ratios are crucial. The printer’s 600 mm × 400 mm × 440 mm build volume and open-material compatibility further support industrial applications requiring a high degree of adaptability in part design.

Endless ONE medium-scale continuous fiber 3D printer. Photo via Endless Industries.

Stephan Körber, CEO of Endless Industries, emphasized the strategic significance of the Endless ONE’s launch. “Our goal is to demonstrate how continuous fiber 3D printing can meet the structural demands of various industries efficiently,” Körber stated. He further explained that the company aims to make large-scale 3D printing more accessible by focusing on technologies combining high performance and adaptability.

The company will demonstrate two critical applications at Formnext. One use case lies in orthotic manufacturing, where technicians can produce custom lightweight orthoses tailored to patient needs. Current orthotic production methods struggle to balance strength with weight due to high material costs and manufacturing complexity. The new printer’s continuous fiber capabilities allow efficient production of durable orthoses, enhancing cost-effectiveness and personalization in patient care.

Another application involves tooling for high-pressure composite manufacturing environments. Molds for composite parts, typically manufactured from costly metal or composite materials, must withstand high autoclave temperatures and pressures. Endless Industries’ device allows for 3D printed tooling that meets these demands while reducing cost and production time, positioning it as a practical alternative for sectors like aerospace that depend on high-performance tooling.

Formnext 2024 attendees can view the printer in action at Booth 11.1 D31 and discuss its industrial applications with Endless Industries representatives.

Carbon spring 3D printed using Endless One. Photo via Endless Industries.

Industry Developments at Formnext 2024

Formnext 2024 will feature several advancements in 3D printing technology from other industry players. South Korean company InssTek will present its MX-Lab 3D printer, designed for precise alloy research and aerospace manufacturing. The MX-Lab features six independently controlled powder feeders and a Ytterbium Fiber Laser operating between 300 W and 500 W, facilitating in-situ alloying and material research. With a build volume of 150 mm × 150 mm × 150 mm and a compact footprint, the MX-Lab supports rigorous testing and development of multi-material aerospace components, such as rocket nozzles.

French manufacturer Lynxter will introduce the S300X – FIL11 | FIL11, a high-speed dual-extruder 3D printer designed for industrial thermoplastics. The S300X boasts an acceleration of 10,000 mm/s² and an extrusion capacity of 24 mm³/s, making it one of the fastest material extrusion (MEX) machines available. It supports a range of high-performance materials, including PEKK and TPE/TPU, and features an industrial-grade HEPA H14 and active carbon filtration system to mitigate harmful emissions during printing. Lynxter’s printer is engineered for high productivity and material versatility, catering to industries that require robust and high-quality parts.

Duplication mode on Lynxter’s new S300X – FIL11 | FIL11 3D printer. Photo vis Lynxter.

Your voice matters in the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards. Vote Now!

What will the future of 3D printing look like?

Which recent trends are driving the 3D printing industry, as highlighted by experts?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Stay connected with the latest in 3D printing by following us on Twitter and Facebook, and don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry YouTube channel for more exclusive content.

Featured images showcase the Endless ONE medium-scale continuous fiber 3D printer and a Carbon spring 3D printed using Endless One. Photos via Endless Industries.