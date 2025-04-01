Endeavor 3D Among First to Offer HP 3D High Reusability PA 12 Flame Retardant for Production

Endeavor 3D, a U.S.-based additive manufacturing service provider, has become one of the first contract manufacturers in North America to offer HP 3D High Reusability PA 12 Flame Retardant (FR) material. Validated and approved by HP for production-ready use with its Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) 3D printing technology, the material represents a significant step toward scalable, cost-effective production of flame-retardant components for the electrical, robotics, and industrial sectors.



Headquartered in Douglasville, Georgia, Endeavor 3D specializes in production-grade polymer and metal 3D printing. Operating a 65,000-square-foot facility, the company is an HP Digital Manufacturing Partner, ITAR-registered, and ISO 9001:2015 certified.

Endevor 3D logo. Imagia via Endevor 3D.

Balancing Safety, Aesthetics, and Sustainability in 3D Printed Parts

HP PA 12 FR was developed in collaboration with Evonik, a German supplier of advanced polymers used in powder-based materials for Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) and Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technologies. Evonik specializes in engineering materials that offer enhanced durability, heat resistance, and regulatory compliance.

Certified UL 94 V0 at 2.5 mm, HP PA 12 FR is halogen-free and offers a 60% powder reuse ratio. Designed for applications requiring both high performance and safety compliance, the material is ideal for housings such as battery holders, lighting covers, cable guides, and appliance casings. It provides a smooth surface finish while maintaining mechanical strength, supporting both functional and aesthetic requirements.

“By adding HP 3D PA 12 Flame Retardant to our portfolio, we continue to provide production-grade additive manufacturing solutions that challenge conventional expectations,” said Phil Arnold, CEO of Endeavor 3D. “This material enables cost-effective, scalable production of components that meet strict flammability standards.

François Minec, Vice President and Global Head of Sales and Business Development at HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions, added, “Endeavor 3D has proven to be a vital partner in driving industrial 3D printing adoption. By offering HP PA 12 FR, they empower manufacturers with access to flame-retardant solutions that support innovation and efficiency.”

UL 94 vertical flame test. Photo shared via Endeavor.

Developments in Flame-Retardant 3D Printing Materials



Flame-retardant materials are becoming increasingly important in additive manufacturing, particularly in sectors where fire safety and compliance are non-negotiable, such as aerospace, automotive, and electronics. These materials are specifically engineered to resist ignition, suppress flame spread, and self-extinguish once the ignition source is removed, aligning with strict regulatory requirements like UL 94 V0.



In October 2023, Fictiv expanded its material offerings to include a Nylon 11 fire-retardant option, part of a broader launch of 14 new materials for industrial and high-temperature applications. This move underscored growing demand for UL-rated polymers that meet both performance and safety criteria.

That same year, Liqcreate introduced Flame Retardant HDT, an off-white photopolymer resin with high-temperature resistance and a UL94 V0 certification. Compatible with a wide range of SLA and DLP systems, the resin is targeted at electronics and engineering applications where heat exposure and compliance are key.



Elsewhere, Markforged released Onyx FR, a flame-retardant nylon composite formulated for aerospace environments, delivering enhanced safety without compromising structural integrity. CRP Technology followed with Windform FR2, a polyamide-based, glass fiber-reinforced flame retardant material designed for Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), serving markets such as automotive, aerospace, and consumer goods. Cubicure launched Evolution FR, a flame-retardant material for its Hot Lithography 3D printing platform, enabling the production of complex, high-precision parts suitable for electrical connectors and plug housings.

In the transportation sector, Essentium‘s High-Speed Extrusion (HSE) platform gained recognition for its use of flame-retardant thermoplastics that meet stringent railway industry standards, supporting large-format, high-speed 3D printing of certified components.

