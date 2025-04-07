Enabling On-Demand Aluminum Parts in the Field: Equispheres and Fieldmade’s NOMAD®03 Solution

Equispheres, Canadian supplier of specialized aluminum powders, and Fieldmade, a developer of mobile 3D printing systems, have partnered to expand access to laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) in environments where traditional manufacturing infrastructure is limited or unavailable. The collaboration aims to facilitate on-demand production of aluminum components in the field.

The initiative centers on Fieldmade’s NOMAD®03 micro factory—a portable, deployable additive manufacturing system—that has been adapted to produce aluminum components using Equispheres’ NExP-1 non-explosive aluminum powder. With adjustable processing parameters, NExP-1 enables fast build rates, consistent part quality, and reliable repeatability, reducing both the lead time and expense associated with delivering replacement parts.

“There has always been demand for aluminum parts in the field. By collaborating with Equispheres, we are now able to meet that demand,” says Svein A. Hjelmtveit, Chief Technology Officer at Fieldmade. “Equispheres NExP-1 non-explosive powder simplifies the transport and operation of the NOMAD 03 system while optimizing performance, giving customers portability, speed and superior quality without the need for specialized handling, storage or extensive post-processing.”

Fieldmade’s NOMAD®️03 micro factory. Photo via: Equispheres

Commercialization Timeline and Technical Overview

The NOMAD 03 system, integrated with Equispheres’ NExP-1 aluminum powder, is in the final phase of verification testing and is expected to be commercially available by mid-2025. NExP-1 is produced in North America using Equispheres’ proprietary manufacturing process.

Certified as dust-free and non-explosible under ASTM E1226—the Standard Test Method for Explosibility of Dust Clouds—NExP-1 features an optimized AlSi10Mg composition. The powder supports high layer thickness processing and stable melt pool dynamics, contributing to efficient printing and robust mechanical properties in finished parts.

“The NOMAD 03 system is a game-changer for any remote operating environment that requires a rapid supply of spare parts. Instead of waiting for weeks for replacements to arrive, aluminum parts can be produced onsite in a few hours, often at a lower cost, using technologies that aren’t currently accessible for remote operations,” says Sascha Rudolph, Chief Operating Officer at Equispheres. “We’re excited to collaborate with Fieldmade in breaking down the barriers for Additive Manufacturing while opening up a whole new landscape for the industry.”

Prototypes 3D printed from Equispheres’ NExP-1 material. Photo via Equispheres.

Potential for 3D Printing Aluminium

This collaboration reflects a broader trend in aluminum additive manufacturing aimed at improving material performance and system accessibility. Australian 3D printer manufacturer AML3D extended its $280,000 USD ($370,000 AUD) contract with BlueForge Alliance for Nickel-Aluminium-Bronze (NAB) alloy testing, supporting the US Navy’s submarine program. The extension validates AML3D’s ARCEMY 3D printed alloys against Navy standards. Aligned with AML3D’s US expansion strategy amid AUKUS alliance interest, this effort integrates ARCEMY technology into the US military. It also involves the sale of a large-scale ARCEMY 3D printing system, currently housed at Tennessee’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, valued at approximately $1.0 million AUD.

Aluminium Materials Technologies (AMT) also collaborated with the University of Birmingham to explore the metallurgy of 3D printed aluminum alloy, dubbed A20X. Focusing on laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) and direct energy deposition (DED) techniques, the partnership investigated compositional changes, heat treatments, and additive manufacturing process parameters. A20X, known for its isotropic properties, is a high-strength aluminum-copper alloy extensively used in aerospace and motorsports.

