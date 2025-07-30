Elmet Technologies awarded U.S. patent for tungsten alloy powders for AM

Elmet Technologies, the U.S.-owned tungsten and molybdenum manufacturer, has been granted U.S. Patent No. 12,359,290 for a method of producing tungsten heavy metal alloy powders. The patented process enhances additive manufacturing and powder metallurgy applications by improving powder morphology, flowability, and densification.

This innovation marks Elmet’s fifth U.S. patent in the field and enables the production of substantially spherical, flowable composite powders tailored for binder jetting and similar powder-bed technologies. By using spray drying and optional plasma densification, the process creates particles that enhance sintering behavior and thermal conductivity, key for aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors.

Tungsten cubes fragmentation. Image via Elmet Group.

“This patent reinforces Elmet Technologies’ commitment to materials innovation,” said Michael T. Stawovy, Director of R&D and co-inventor. “Our approach enhances the production of tungsten heavy alloy powders with exceptional flowability and chemical uniformity.”

The patented powders feature up to 90% tungsten, with carefully controlled additions of nickel, iron, copper, cobalt, or manganese to fine-tune alloy properties. The particles are substantially spherical, exhibiting reduced porosity and excellent flow characteristics, with Hall flow rates as low as 7 seconds per 50 grams. Plasma-treated variants can achieve up to 65% of theoretical density, helping to minimize shrinkage and reduce defects during sintering.

This development addresses longstanding challenges in producing high-purity, stable powders for extreme processing conditions. The company’s powders are designed for use in demanding environments requiring high strength and precision.

About Elmet Technologies

Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Lewiston, Maine, Elmet Technologies operates over 500,000 sq ft of manufacturing space across Maine, Ohio, and Michigan. Following its 2023 acquisition of H.C. Starck Solutions Americas, the company became the largest U.S.-owned producer of tungsten and molybdenum materials. Elmet serves customers in defense, aerospace, medical, semiconductor, and industrial markets. It is ISO9001, AS9100, and ITAR registered.

Advancements in tungsten AM

This patent reinforces growing momentum around tungsten additive manufacturing. Earlier this year, HAMR Industries and Freemelt showcased 3D printed tungsten penetrator rounds, advancing high-performance defense applications. Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) also made headlines with what was said to be the first successful 3D print of complex, defect-free tungsten components using electron beam additive manufacturing. Earlier, The Virtual Foundry introduced Rapid 3DShield, a tungsten-infused filament for radiation shielding, expanding the material’s use cases in medical and nuclear sectors.

In a further move to secure domestic supply chains, Elmet Technologies recently signed a strategic sourcing agreement with TanioBIS, a global specialist in high-purity tantalum and niobium materials. These materials are critical for applications requiring excellent corrosion resistance, high melting points, and superior electrical properties. By incorporating these advanced materials, Elmet aims to enhance its capabilities in producing next-generation alloys and powders for demanding environments.

