Elite Track Cycling Boost: Renishaw Extends Collaboration with British Cycling

British Cycling, the national governing body for cycling in Great Britain, has renewed its partnership with UK engineering firm Renishaw for a third consecutive Olympic and Paralympic cycle. The collaboration will concentrate on improving elite track cycling through advancements in aerodynamics, mechanical optimisation, and strength-to-weight engineering.

“This is the point where we start rethinking what’s possible,” said Ben Collins, Lead Additive Manufacturing Applications Engineer at Renishaw. “In these early stages, we are not just tweaking existing designs – we are challenging ideas, experimenting with form and function, and asking how engineering can once again move the needle for the Great Britain Cycling Team.”

Track Record and Future Plans

Renishaw has been involved with British Cycling since before Tokyo 2020, playing a key role in the development of the Paris 2024 track bikes by providing more than 1,000 precision components across 32 bicycles. This included bespoke 3D printed titanium cranks and an aerodynamic seat post engineered to channel airflow efficiently through the bike’s frame.

Looking toward Los Angeles, the next three years of the partnership will focus on exploring, prototyping, and refining new components. Following the research phase, Renishaw will manage low-volume production runs to test and iterate these parts, ensuring consistent quality, reliability, and competitive performance.

“We have built a strong partnership with Renishaw over the past two cycles, and that trust is critical as we head into LA,” said Stephen Park CBE, Performance Director for the Great Britain Cycling Team. “The team’s engineering insight and capabilities help us stay ahead of the competition, and this makes a real difference when it comes to winning on the world stage. We’re proud to be partnering with Renishaw for a third time to push the boundaries of what’s possible for British athletes as we support their quest for gold medals.”

AM Shapes Elite Bikes

In February, AM materials developer Elementum 3D and TRUMPF teamed up with INTENSE Cycles to rethink the backbone of its M1 downhill race bike. The team adopted AM with Elementum 3D’s weldable A6061-RAM2 alloy, enabling an internal rib structure that increased strength while reducing weight.

TRUMPF’s TruTops Print software built on this by reducing downskin requirements from 45° to 25°, a change that cut material use and eased post-processing. The printed backbone slotted seamlessly into INTENSE’s aluminum frames, and the result proved itself on the track when the bike finished second at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.

Elsewhere, Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) partnered with bicycle manufacturer Titan Super Bond to produce Asia’s first fully 3D printed titanium alloy bicycle frame. Using the BLT-A320 system, Titan Super Bond also printed handlebars and head tubes, capitalizing on titanium’s strength, light weight, corrosion resistance, and durability.

The frame design improved power transfer, maneuverability, and shock absorption, while metal AM ensured 0.03 mm precision. According to the company, the process cut production cycles by 30%, lowered material costs by more than 20%, reduced labor demands, and set the stage for future automation.

Image featured shows Bicycle equipped with Renishaw additive manufacturing components. Photo via Renishaw.