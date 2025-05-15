Elementum 3D Joins U.S. Air Force $46B AM Program

Elementum 3D, a developer of advanced metal materials and print parameters for additive manufacturing, has been selected as one of the awardees for the Enterprise-Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC) for the U.S. Air Force . The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle has a ceiling of $46 billion and will run through 2031.

EWAAC was established to support the Program Executive Officer (PEO) Weapons program and is structured to address air armament-related requirements. The initiative is centered on the Digital Trinity concept, which includes agile software development, open architecture, and digital engineering. It will fund activities such as weapons systems requirements development, research and development, testing and evaluation, production and fielding, prototyping, weapon design, system modeling, and demonstrations. No predetermined funding is allocated upfront; instead, funding will be distributed through interagency collaborations and external agency contributions.

Elementum 3D will contribute its knowledge in high-performance materials and additive manufacturing processes to support projects aligned with the Air Force’s digital and armament modernization efforts. The company has developed proprietary technologies including reactive additive manufacturing (RAM), which enables the printing of advanced materials not previously achievable using conventional techniques. Elementum 3D offers a catalog of novel feedstock powders with established printing parameters, as well as custom material development services.

Graphic displaying the official emblems of the U.S. Air Force and EWAAC. Image via Elementum 3D.

“Our history runs deep with the U.S. Air Force, and we are honored to be part of this contract in support of the U.S. armed forces,” said Dr. Jacob Nuechterlein, CEO and founder of Elementum 3D. “The Elementum 3D team is ready to develop innovative capabilities that align with the nation’s defense needs.”

EWAAC is structured to accelerate the acquisition and deployment of armament capabilities through digital acquisition and sustainment practices. The initiative reflects a growing emphasis on reducing timelines for development and integrating advanced engineering workflows across Department of Defense programs.

A full list of awardees under the EWAAC contract is available at ewaacportal.com.

3D printed Elementum 3D logo. Photo via Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing.

U.S. defense agencies scale up additive manufacturing investments

Recent Department of Defense initiatives have expanded federal investment into additive manufacturing (AM) for national security applications. In February, America Makes—the U.S. national accelerator for AM operated by the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM)—launched a $1.1 million project under the Allied Additive Manufacturing Interoperability (AAMI) Program. Funded by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, the effort targets qualification standards for laser powder bed fusion (L-PBF) and aims to address certification, IP management, and secure data transfer across U.S. and UK defense supply chains. The project builds on priorities set by the Regional Sustainment Framework and reflects a growing emphasis on interoperable, qualified AM production in defense contexts.

This push has also extended to emerging materials and processes. Supernova Industries Corp, a Texas-based additive manufacturing company, was awarded a $2 million subcontract through the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DOD IAC) multiple-award contract vehicle. The project, issued under the Manufacturing Capability Expansions and Investment Prioritization (MCEIP) Pathfinders portfolio, supports the development of energetic materials using Supernova’s Viscous Lithography Manufacturing (VLM) process. The company has demonstrated fabrication of simulant components such as solid rocket motors and pyrotechnics using high-solid formulations not compatible with traditional printing methods.

Supernova Defense & Space partners with the U.S. Department of Defense. Image via Supernova Industries Corp.

Featured image showcase graphic displaying the official emblems of the U.S. Air Force and EWAAC. Image via Elementum 3D.