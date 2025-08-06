Elegoo launches Nexprint, an open-source platform to simplify 3D model sharing

Elegoo, a Shenzhen-based manufacturer of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, and STEM kits, has introduced Nexprint, an open-source 3D model platform aimed at simplifying model access and streamlining the printing process. Designed for users across skill levels, the platform supports browsing, downloading, and sharing models through a centralized interface.

Nexprint integrates with Elegoo Slicer and OrcaSlicer, enabling model preparation for a wide range of desktop 3D printers beyond Elegoo’s own systems. It also aggregates content from other model-sharing platforms, reducing the need to switch between ecosystems during project workflows. According to the company, hundreds of thousands of creators are already contributing to the platform, which combines official model libraries with user-generated designs to improve accessibility and output quality.

To support contributors, Nexprint offers a points-based reward system for original submissions, periodic design competitions, and platform-wide exposure for selected models. Technical support is available via dedicated tickets and an interactive community forum. “Nexprint is more than a platform—it’s a hub where creators can connect, innovate, and bring their ideas to life,” said Ryan Siu, VP of Elegoo, in a launch announcement. He added that the initiative aims to establish “an open, collaborative ecosystem driven by community feedback.”

Nexprint’s playful visual identity highlights its open-source approach to 3D model sharing, integrating content discovery, slicing, and community features in a unified platform. Image via Elegoo.

This launch represents a strategic step in expanding Elegoo’s ecosystem around community-led development. By combining model aggregation with slicing tool integration, the platform addresses fragmentation in desktop 3D printing workflows, offering users a more unified process from design discovery to output.

Founded in 2015, Elegoo reported over $220 million in global revenue in 2024. The company employs more than 1,000 people across 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing space and distributes its products to over 100 countries. Nexprint is currently in its early phase and is accepting new contributors. Additional information is available at www.nexprint.com.

3D model platforms expand in accessibility and monetization

Shapeways, a digital manufacturing company specializing in small-to-medium batch additive production, has launched a limited-access Print on Demand (PoD) feature for designers using the Thangs platform. The rollout allows selected creators to sell physical versions of their models—including decorative objects and mechanical components—while Shapeways handles manufacturing and fulfillment. “We’re really happy to be launching the Print on Demand feature within Thangs already,” said CEO Marleen Vogelaar. The feature marks a key phase in the company’s plan to rebuild its creator-focused marketplace, formerly known as Shapeways Shops, which is expected to return with automated onboarding, expanded publishing tools, and global logistics support.

While Shapeways emphasizes monetization and physical product fulfillment, other companies are advancing digital workflows. Prusa Research, a Czech manufacturer of desktop 3D printers, has opened its EasyPrint cloud-based slicer to all mobile users through the Prusa app and Printables. The service enables users to prepare and send G-code directly from smartphones and tablets, with automatic printer detection and pre-configured print profiles. EasyPrint supports 3D model preview, object scaling, rotation, and virtual bed arrangement, as well as file downloads for offline use. Initially launched as an invite-only beta to optimize performance and scalability, the platform is now broadly accessible. Future updates will extend compatibility beyond Prusa machines to additional printer brands.

MCM Vase by Lofted Goods, one of the early contributors to Thangs’ Print on Demand. Photo via Shapeways/Thangs/Lofted Goods.

