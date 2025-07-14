Elegoo Launches Elegoo Matrix: A Mobile App for 3D Printer Monitoring and Control

Shenzhen-based 3D printer manufacturer Elegoo has released its first-ever remote management tool, Elegoo Matrix, a mobile application aimed at improving how users monitor and control their 3D printers. Available for download on iOS and Android, the app marks the company’s first move into multi-device remote management. Currently, there is no desktop or browser-based version.

At launch, Elegoo Matrix supports only the company’s latest resin 3D printer, the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K. However, the company has confirmed that support for additional resin printers—including the Saturn 4 Ultra, Mars 5 Ultra, and Jupiter 2—will be added in the 3Q25. Elegoo also stated that its Centauri Carbon FDM printer is expected to be compatible in future updates, expanding the app’s utility beyond resin-based systems.

Elegoo Matrix App. Image via Elegoo.

Matrix Features: Remote Adjustments, Multi-Device Management

The Elegoo Matrix app offers a variety of features aimed at optimizing and simplifying the 3D printing process. It enables users to connect and manage multiple printers from a single interface—an advantage for both individual users and those overseeing larger-scale operations, such as print farms. Through real-time monitoring, users can track key metrics including print progress, temperature, and speed, helping them stay informed throughout the print cycle.

One of the app’s key strengths is its ability to remotely adjust critical parameters such as layer height and exposure time. This remote tuning capability allows users to make precise changes on the fly, improving print outcomes without requiring direct access to the printer. The app also maintains detailed print logs and historical data, offering insights that can support troubleshooting, performance tracking, and workflow optimization over time.

To access the full suite of features—such as remote control and print history syncing—users must register and log in. However, some basic functions remain accessible without an account, including limited local controls.

For users encountering connection issues, Elegoo recommends verifying printer compatibility, updating firmware, and ensuring the local network allows proper device communication. Feedback and technical issues can be reported directly through the app or via official Elegoo channels.

A Broader Push Toward Simplified 3D Printing

Elegoo Matrix is one of several recent tools designed to simplify and streamline 3D printing workflows. Other notable solutions in this space include Prusa EasyPrint, a web-based application recently introduced by 3D printer manufacturer Prusa Research. Designed to simplify slicing and print preparation, EasyPrint enables users to perform these tasks directly from mobile devices or laptops, eliminating the need for traditional desktop software or manual setup. This approach also lowers the entry barrier for beginners while streamlining routine workflows for experienced users.

Similarly, OctoPrint, founded by Gina Häußge more than a decade ago, has grown into a highly expansive and powerful open-source tool that enables users to control and monitor 3D printers remotely. Since its open-source inception in 2012, the platform has become a key tool in the 3D printing community, focusing on accessibility, security, and safe remote access. Widely used for controlling and monitoring print jobs, OctoPrint has seen growing integrations with various companies.

