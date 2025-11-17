ELEGOO Celebrates 10 Years with Exciting 3D Printing Launches at Formnext 2025

Celebrating their 10th anniversary, Shenzhen-based 3D printer manufacturer ELEGOO will attend Formnext 2025 from November 18 to 21 at Messe Frankfurt (Booth Hall 12.1-E01). The company will present its expanding 3D printing ecosystem, featuring the international debuts of the Centauri Carbon 2 and Jupiter 2, along with the ELEGOO Matrix app, Nexprint platform, and Fiber-Reinforced Filament Series—offering solutions for creators, engineers, and industrial users alike.

Elegoo Matrix App. Image via Elegoo.

“It feels special to present all our achievements as a 3D printing ecosystem at ELEGOO’s 10th Anniversary” says Kevin Wang, Co-Founder and VP of ELEGOO, “The past decade has been an amazing journey where we connected the dots to achieve rapid growth and the future is looking even more promising!”

Highlighting Next-Generation 3D Printing Solutions

At Formnext, ELEGOO will unveil the Centauri Carbon 2, a desktop FDM printer featuring a multicolor printing system and RFID recognition for automatic filament identification and backup—designed to turn creative ideas into instant results.

The Jupiter 2, ELEGOO’s next-generation resin flagship, offers a 14-inch 16K LCD, 302×162×300 mm build volume, and 20×26 μm XY resolution, delivering high-precision, large-scale printing with industrial-level efficiency. The full printer lineup also includes the Centauri series, Mars 5 series, Saturn 4 series, and the OrangeStorm Giga.

Elegoo Jupiter 2. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

ELEGOO will also feature the Nexprint creator platform, supported by a $1 million Creator Fund to reward original designs, and the ELEGOO Matrix app for remote monitoring and management of printers. The Fiber-Reinforced Filament Series, including PETG-CF, PETG-GF, and PAHT-CF, offers enhanced strength and versatility for professional FDM printing.

Event-exclusive discounts and giveaways will be available, and the ELEGOO team will be on-site to discuss innovation, partnerships, and distribution opportunities.

Formnext 2025: Key Exhibitors and Innovations

Alongside ELEGOO, several companies will showcase advances across the AM ecosystem at Formnext 2025.

Stratasys announced it will showcase its latest industrial solutions at Formnext 2025. Under the theme “Get Serious About Additive,” the company’s exhibit will highlight how manufacturers are leveraging 3D printing to accelerate development cycles, cut lead times, and improve production flexibility across aerospace, automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

DyeMansion will present its post-processing solutions, including the Powershot X, Powerfuse S, DM60, DM60 Reservoir, and the VX1 system (following the company’s acquisition of ASM). The new L-RR (Refresh) cartridge, designed to reduce black dyeing costs, will also be on display.

In addition, Interspectral, a specialist in advanced analytics and 3D visualization for metal AM, will introduce new products designed to optimize workflow, quality control, and process monitoring. Live demonstrations of AM Explorer, featuring in-situ monitoring with real build data, will highlight how AI and data fusion enhance process stability.

Featured image shows Elegoo Jupiter 2. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.