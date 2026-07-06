Elastic Interface Unveils New Foam-Free 3D Printed Cycling Pad

Italian bicycle apparel company Elastic Interface launched AURA N3X FL at Performance Days in Munich in March this year, its first cycling shorts pad constructed entirely without polyurethane foam or laminated layers.

The launch is the first time the company has removed foam from a production pad, shifting 3D printing from a supporting role in pad construction to the primary structural element.

Elastic Interface introduced its N3X platform in 2023 specifically to bring 3D printing into pad design. AURA N3X FL builds on that foundation by replacing foam with 3D printed lattice structures and technical textile materials across the entire pad construction.

Elastic Interface’s AURA N3X FL cycling pad. Photo via Elastic Interface.

Precision Engineering for Long-Distance Comfort

The 3D printed structures use variable geometry to tune support, elasticity, and airflow independently across different zones. Alongside them, the pad incorporates Eco AirTech, a proprietary Elastic Interface material developed to improve breathability and moisture evacuation during sustained effort.

AURA N3X FL sits within the N3X range rather than replacing Elastic Interface’s existing foam-based products, and the company said further designs and material combinations are in development.

According to the company, the design is patent pending and expands the application options available within the N3X platform while broadening the range’s coverage across different construction approaches.

The pad is targeted at long-distance and high-intensity riders, where heat accumulation and sustained pressure are most difficult to manage with standard construction.

Whether engineering control at this level of geometric precision translates into comfort differences that riders can feel over a long ride remains to be proven on the road.

AURA N3X FL introduces a FoamLess architecture built. Image via Elastic Interface.

Rethinking Pad Engineering Through Geometry

Removing foam fundamentally changes how a cycling pad can be engineered. In conventional foam products, load distribution and elastic response are largely determined by the material itself. A 3D printed lattice shifts those characteristics into geometry, allowing different zones to be engineered independently.

The use of 3D printed lattice structures to replace conventional foam has already begun to appear elsewhere in cycling. Mahdi Naïm Studio’s AERIS bicycle saddle, which remains in development, uses a variable-density 3D printed lattice as the primary support structure instead of foam padding.

Elsewhere, US bicycle manufacturer Trek also adopted the approach in its AirLoom saddle, replacing traditional foam padding with an open 3D printed lattice engineered to distribute pressure and allow each cell to flex independently under load.

Elastic Interface applies the same structural principle to a garment, where continuous flexing, moisture management, and direct skin contact introduce a different set of engineering constraints than a bicycle saddle.

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Featured image shows AURA N3X FL introduces a FoamLess architecture built. Image via Elastic Interface.