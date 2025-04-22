ECDIA launches ultra-fine kaikaFIN nozzle for Mako Hotend in partnership with Slice Engineering

Japanese precision machining company TECDIA Co., Ltd. has unveiled the kaikaFIN, a next-generation 3D printing nozzle designed for the Mako Hotend by Florida-based component manufacturer Slice Engineering. Released simultaneously in Japan and the United States, the kaikaFIN made its debut at RAPID + TCT 2025 in Detroit.

The kaikaFIN is engineered to support ultra-fine 0.1mm layer resolution printing, targeting professionals and advanced hobbyists using Bambu Lab systems. The nozzle is available in 0.1mm and 0.4mm variants, although only the former is currently offered in the U.S.



The company’s dispenser nozzles are widely used by smartphone manufacturers. It entered the additive manufacturing market with the “kaika” nozzle line, designed for high-resolution 3D printing across hobbyist and industrial applications.

Section view of kaikaFIN nozzle. Photo via Slice Engineering.

High-precision engineering

TECDIA has applied its expertise in high-accuracy dispenser nozzle manufacturing to develop the kaikaFIN, incorporating a 30-degree internal taper for optimized material flow and reduced clogging. The nozzle’s concentricity rating of 20 microns enables smoother transitions between printed layers, promising improved print surface quality.

According to the company, these innovations make the kaikaFIN ideal for high-detail applications in industries such as aerospace, automotive, and biofabrication.

Inner diameter of kaikaFIN nozzle. Photo via Slice Engineering.

Official Bambu Lab compatibility

The Mako Hotend, for which the kaikaFIN is designed, is an officially approved upgrade for the Bambu Lab X1 and P1 series. Unlike stock components, the Mako allows independent nozzle replacement, increasing serviceability and uptime for professional users. The introduction of a 0.1mm nozzle option addresses long-standing user demand for high-resolution output on Bambu Lab systems.

Pricing and availability

The kaikaFIN is available through the kaika Shop and Slice Engineering’s online store. U.S. pricing is as follows:

Product kaika Shop Price (JPY) Slice Engineering Price (USD) Mako Hotend + kaikaFIN (0.1mm) 23,000 149.99 Mako Hotend + kaikaFIN (0.4mm) 21,000 Mako Hotend (Standalone) 17,000 kaikaFIN Nozzle (0.1mm) 6,000 40.00 kaikaFIN Nozzle (0.4mm) 4,000 kaikaSFIN Nozzle (0.4mm, Tool Steel) 12,000

High-Precision Nozzles in FDM Printing:

The demand for ultra-fine printing nozzles has grown alongside advancements in desktop and prosumer 3D printing hardware, particularly as users seek greater detail for applications in prototyping, miniatures, electronics enclosures, and bioprinting. While 0.4mm nozzles remain the standard, offering an optimal balance between print speed and resolution, advanced users have driven renewed interest in 0.1mm resolutions for applications demanding ultra-fine detail. This trend was noted in a recent review of the Prusa XL, where 0.4mm was presented as the baseline nozzle, with other sizes introduced for specific applications.

This development mirrors broader efforts by companies such as E3D, Bondtech, and Micro Swiss to refine extrusion performance at smaller diameters.

About the Mako Hotend:

Slice Engineering’s Mako Hotend offers rapid nozzle changes, enhanced thermal performance, and compatibility with various nozzle types, including the FIN nozzle standard. Designed for high-flow printing, it supports a wide range of materials, from standard PLA to abrasive composites,making it a versatile upgrade for prosumer and industrial users. The Mako joins a growing ecosystem of advanced extrusion solutions. UK-based E3D recently introduced the ObXidian hotend and a diamond-tipped aftermarket upgrade for Bambu Lab printers, both engineered for high wear resistance and fast filament throughput. Meanwhile, Bondtech has developed Core Heating Technology (CHT) nozzles that boost melt flow rates by over 60%, enabling significantly faster prints with improved layer bonding. Together, these innovations reflect a broader shift toward modular, high-performance extrusion systems aimed at maximizing print quality, speed, and material compatibility.

Featured Image shows kaikaFIN nozzle. Image via Slice Engineering.