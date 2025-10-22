EAD and Archireef Partner to Restore Abu Dhabi’s Coral Reefs Using 3D Printing

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Archireef, a nature technology company specializing in marine ecosystem restoration. The agreement outlines a joint commitment to research and projects focused on restoring coral reef habitats and protecting marine biodiversity across Abu Dhabi’s coastal areas.

Restoration and rehabilitation of coral reefs and coastal ecosystems using 3D printing. Photo via EAD.

Under this partnership, EAD and Archireef will collaborate on coral reef and coastal ecosystem rehabilitation using advanced eco-engineering methods. These include the creation of 3D printed artificial reef structures made from natural materials.

Vriko Yu, Co-founder and CEO of Archireef, added, “We are honoured to partner with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi in our shared mission to protect and restore marine ecosystems for a net-positive future. Combining Archireef’s innovative technologies with EAD’s local expertise and leadership in environmental protection creates a powerful synergy that can deliver meaningful impact for Abu Dhabi’s marine ecosystems and set a model for the wider UAE and the region.”

Vriko Yu, Co-founder and CEO of Archireef, and Her Excellency Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD. Photo via EAD.

Coral Restoration Takes Shape Globally

In line with UAE’s efforts, findings from a University of Delaware study showed that damselfish and coral larvae responded to 3D printed reef structures much like they would to natural coral, reinforcing the viability of such approaches in marine restoration.

In June, a new coral reef restoration initiative in Aqaba, Jordan, is combining large-scale 3D printing with marine biology in an effort to counter the rapid decline of coral ecosystems. Led by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC), the project brings together marine science firm Voyacy Regen and infrastructure company Sperra to design and deploy 3D printed concrete reef structures tailored to support coral growth. The effort aligns with Jordan’s broader initiatives focused on sustainable development in the region.

Elsewhere, researchers from Bar-Ilan University, Technion, the University of Haifa, and Tel Aviv University worked together to develop a 3D printed ceramic reef aimed at supporting marine life and restoring reef ecosystems. By combining 3D scanning, environmental DNA analysis, and algorithm-driven printing, the team produced a structure capable of sustaining biodiversity and encouraging natural regrowth.

In a separate effort, a team of architects and scientists from the University of Hong Kong restored a coral reef in Hoi Ha Wan Marine Park using 128 custom-designed clay tiles. The tiles were 3D printed with intricate geometries to promote coral attachment and were deployed at three locations around the bay. The reef was monitored for 18 months to evaluate its long-term viability, with hopes of applying the approach more widely to slow regional coral decline.

