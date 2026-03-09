E3D Updates Patent Pledge Now Targeting Commercial Infringement

Oxford-based 3D printer components manufacturer E3D Online has revised its patent policy, drawing a clear line between free use for hobbyists and researchers and licensed use for commercial manufacturers.

The Oxford-based manufacturer holds granted patents in the UK, Europe, China, and the United States covering three of its core technologies: the Revo hotend system, a melt-path technology it calls Squeezetube, and the ObXidian wear-resistant nozzle. Further patents are pending as the manufacturer continues to file new developments.

The manufacturer has backed the revised pledge with dedicated IP management, infringement insurance, and board-level financial provisions for litigation. Crucially, any enforcement action could reach beyond the original manufacturer to importers and distributors selling infringing products in E3D’s key markets.

Group photo of the E3D team at its Oxfordshire facility. Photo via E3D.

Free to tinker, licensed to commercialise

The protections for non-commercial users are carried over intact from the original pledge, written by the company’s late Co-Founder Sanjay Mortimer. E3D will not pursue individuals using or modifying its technology privately, nor researchers and educators working in academic settings, and describes that commitment as unconditional.

The tougher commercial stance reflects changes in both the industry and E3D’s own trajectory. The company has shifted focus from individual consumer products towards developing foundational extrusion technologies that other manufacturers incorporate into their own platforms. That makes unlicensed commercial use a more direct threat to its business than the cheap clones that were the main concern when the original pledge was written.

Patent filings across the 3D printing sector grew at roughly 26% per year as of 2023, compared to about 3% across all technology fields, according to figures cited by E3D. Against that backdrop, E3D is signalling that it intends to be an active participant in how IP shapes the industry, not a passive one.

On the question of how commercial users should proceed, E3D’s position is that licensing is the route it wants to take. The company points to its arrangement with Bondtech over the Swedish firm’s CHT patent as the kind of collaborative relationship it has in mind.

Independent inventors whose projects develop into businesses are also encouraged to get in touch early, with E3D offering manufacturing and distribution support on a case-by-case basis. For those already using its technology at commercial scale without an agreement, the message in the revised pledge is that the company now has both the policy and the financial backing to act.

IP enforcement in 3D printing

Patent enforcement has long been a practical difficulty for smaller hardware manufacturers. Litigation is expensive, slow, and typically favours companies with deep legal budgets. The RepRap project, founded by Dr. Adrian Bowyer at the University of Bath in 2004, was built entirely on open-source licences, and the it spawned, E3D among them, initially built their businesses within those norms rather than through formal IP protection.

E3D built its reputation within that tradition. The significance of this announcement is that it suggests the Oxford-based company believes it has now crossed the threshold where enforcement is a realistic option, not just a policy position.

High-profile disputes in the sector make the point concretely. Two years ago, 3D printer OEM Stratasys filed two patent infringement lawsuits against Bambu Lab in Texas, covering 10 patents including technologies such as heated build platforms and purge towers. Bambu Lab has since fought back on two fronts: a , which Judge Gilstrap denied in May 2025, and a parallel challenge to the validity of the patents themselves at the US Patent and Trademark Office’s (USPTO) Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). The PTAB accepted some but not all of those challenges. Final rulings are expected around mid-2026, the same window in which the .

Stratasys is seeking a jury trial through the two lawsuits it has filed against Bambu Lab. Image by 3D Printing Industry.

Patent litigation of this kind typically spans five to ten years, with both sides spending millions in legal fees, underlining why the question of who can actually afford to enforce their patents matters as much as who holds them.

In 2024, Nano Dimension-acquired Markforged settled a patent infringement lawsuit filed by Continuous Composites, agreeing to pay $18 million upfront followed by further annual payments through 2027, after a jury had already awarded $17.34 million in damages against it, ending a legal battle that had run since 2021.

