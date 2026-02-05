E3D selected for Innovate UK Business Growth Scaleup Programme

E3D, a UK-based manufacturer of extrusion systems and hardware used in filament-based 3D printing, has been selected to participate in the Innovate UK Business Growth Scaleup Programme, an invitation-only initiative supporting a limited number of fast-growing, innovation-led companies. The programme provides tailored, director-level support to fewer than 100 businesses identified as having the capacity to scale operations while sustaining high growth rates.

The programme is structured to address challenges commonly encountered during rapid expansion. Areas of focus include market entry strategy, intellectual property management, and the operational demands of increasing production volumes, such as manufacturing capacity, quality assurance, storage, and logistics. Eligibility is restricted to businesses that are achieving, or demonstrate the capability to achieve, approximately 50 percent annual growth and show potential to expand beyond domestic markets. Participation is by invitation only, following assessment by the programme’s delivery organization.

Interior view of E3D’s manufacturing workshop. Photo via E3D.

Selection followed a multi-stage evaluation process. E3D first took part in an initial strategic discussion before submitting a detailed Expression of Interest. This was followed by a formal assessment and interview conducted by the programme’s delivery board, which evaluates business readiness, growth constraints, and suitability for scale-focused support. Through the programme, the Oxfordshire-based manufacturer will receive one-to-one guidance led by experienced directors, tailored to its specific operational and strategic priorities.

Commenting on the selection, Dave Lamb, Chief Operations Officer and founder of E3D, said: “Being invited onto Innovate UK’s Scaleup Programme is a milestone moment for us at E3D. It recognises not just where we are today, but where we can go next: scaling world-class extrusion technology, investing in our people and capabilities, and helping manufacturers around the world push the boundaries of what additive can do. With the backing and expertise of the programme, we are better equipped than ever to turn our ambitions into impact.”

Founded more than 13 years ago, the company designs and manufactures extrusion components for desktop, professional, and industrial 3D printing systems. Participation in the Scaleup Programme is expected to support its next phase of growth by strengthening operational capacity and supporting structured decision-making as production volumes increase. According to E3D, the programme’s focus aligns with the need to scale manufacturing output while maintaining consistency in product performance, supply reliability, and customer delivery.

The E3D team at its Oxfordshire facility. Photo via E3D.

UK policy and defence initiatives tighten the scale requirement for additive manufacturing

Recent UK industrial policy has framed additive manufacturing as a strategic capability tied to domestic production capacity and long-term investment planning. The UK Government’s Modern Industrial Strategy sets out a 10-year framework covering eight priority sectors, including Advanced Manufacturing, which together account for roughly one-third of national GDP. The strategy commits £86 billion to research and development and allocates £4.3 billion to advanced manufacturing over five years. Business investment in the sector, including 3D printing, is projected to rise from £20 billion annually to £39 billion by 2035. Policy documents link this increase to supply chain resilience objectives, identifying digital fabrication technologies as a means of reducing reliance on overseas suppliers. Public funding mechanisms are designed to stimulate private capital deployment, including £2.8 billion earmarked for manufacturing-related R&D, with additive manufacturing cited as a technology area expected to see wider commercial adoption as automation and digitalisation increase.

Defence-led initiatives have addressed a complementary constraint: limited interoperability and data fragmentation across manufacturing supply chains. Digital Catapult, working with the UK Ministry of Defence, has launched an accelerator programme focused on enabling secure data sharing for distributed manufacturing. The programme targets the development of federated digital inventories that allow authorised partners to access technical and manufacturing data while retaining control over sensitive information. Such systems are intended to support point-of-need production models, including additive manufacturing, where long lead times and poor visibility across supplier networks have constrained equipment availability. The initiative builds on earlier Digital Supply Chain Hub activity, which has supported dozens of industrial projects and increased SME collaboration, with participating companies securing follow-on investment.

UK innovation agency Digital Catapult. Photo via Digital Catapult.

Featured photo shows the E3D team at its Oxfordshire facility. Photo via E3D.