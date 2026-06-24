E3D launches Bastion coated gears for Bambu Lab printers

UK-based extrusion system specialist E3D has launched Bastion Coated Gears, a hardened steel extruder gear and hobb upgrade for Bambu Lab desktop 3D printers. The new components are compatible with the Bambu Lab X1C, X1E, P1P, and P1S.

Bastion Coated Gears combine precision-machined hardened steel gears and hobbs with E3D’s Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coating. E3D says the coating was developed to address sliding wear in the printer drivetrain, which it identifies as a key failure mode for extruder gears.

E3D is positioning the launch as a long-term reliability upgrade for users printing abrasive or technical filaments. These include carbon fiber-filled, glass-filled, glow-in-the-dark, and other filled materials that can wear down the teeth used to grip and drive filament.

Close-up photos showing Bastion coated hobbs and the factory fit. Photo via E3D.

The science behind the Bastion Coated Gears

According to E3D, extruder gears complete roughly 40 rotations for every meter of filament extruded. During long prints or repeated production runs, this can translate into thousands of contact cycles. Over time, wear can reduce filament grip and affect extrusion consistency.

Gear wear may not appear as an immediate failure. The company says users are more likely to see gradual print quality issues, such as inconsistent extrusion or unexpected clogs. These problems can occur as hobb teeth lose their sharp profile and gears no longer maintain their original tolerances.

Bastion coating is applied using Physical Vapour Deposition (PVD) sputtering. E3D says this process was selected because the resulting DLC formulation is suited to the sliding wear experienced by extruder drivetrain components.

Carbon-based Diamond Like Carbon (DLC) coatings consist of an amorphous carbon network with graphite and diamond bonds between the carbon atoms. Image via E3D.

Unlike Titanium Nitride (TiN), which E3D describes as a more general-purpose crystalline hard coating, Bastion uses an amorphous carbon network containing both graphite and diamond bonds. This structure is intended to combine high hardness with low friction.

E3D reports that Bastion achieves a dry coefficient of friction of 0.1 against steel. By comparison, TiN registers a coefficient of friction of approximately 0.6 under the same conditions.

The coating is 0.005 mm thick, around 20 times thinner than a human hair, with the purpose of avoiding meaningful dimensional change to the gears and preserving the tolerances of the components underneath.

Internal testing by the company found that Bastion-coated gears running dry outperformed lubricated, uncoated gears by five times in tooth contact cycles. With minimal lubrication, the coated gears exceeded two million contact cycles before testing was stopped.

E3D also reported a 10% to 15% increase in load-carrying capacity. According to the company, the coating reduces Hertzian stress on gear flanks, increasing the fatigue endurance limit of the gears.

The graphite-like carbon component of the DLC structure is intended to provide a self-lubricating effect. E3D says Bastion gears can outperform lubricated, uncoated stock gears even when run dry, although it still recommends light lubrication every few months to maximize service life.

Both the gears and hobbs are treated with the Bastion coating. This is intended to protect the hobb teeth that grip the filament as it passes through the extruder. According to E3D, worn hobb teeth can lead to inconsistent filament feeding, clogs, jams, and visible print artifacts.

“At E3D we’ve spent years obsessing over every element of the extrusion process. When we turned our attention to extruder gears, we didn’t want to simply make a harder gear, we wanted to make a smarter one,” said Mike Sherlock, Principal Design Engineer at E3D.

“Bastion isn’t a generalised hard coating: it’s a DLC formulation specifically selected to combat the exact wear mechanism that extruder gears experience. The result is a component that outlasts, outperforms, and outsmarts anything else currently on the market for these Bambu Lab printers.”

Bastion Coated Gears are aimed at Bambu Lab users who regularly print with abrasive materials, operate printers at high volume, or have noticed gradual extrusion inconsistencies. E3D also identifies print farm operators as a target market, where maintenance downtime and part replacement can affect production.

Priced at £45 RRP, the gears are available through E3D’s online store and global reseller network.The company says it may expand Bastion coating to additional printer platforms if demand supports the move.

Render of the Bastion extruder gear assembly. Image via E3D.

E3D expands its Bambu Lab wear-resistant hardware portfolio

Bastion Coated Gears extend E3D’s growing portfolio of wear-resistant extrusion hardware for Bambu Lab systems. In late 2025, the UK-based manufacturer introduced its ObXiDian 500 nozzle range and a High Flow ObXiDian 500 Complete HotEnd for newer Bambu Lab machines. E3D positioned those products around abrasion resistance, higher-temperature processing, and sustained performance in continuous production environments.

E3D has worked with Bambu Lab hardware previously. In 2023, the companies launched an officially licensed ObXidian hardened-tip HotEnd for the X1 and P1 series, described as a drop-in upgrade for users seeking improved durability when processing abrasive materials. Bastion builds on that installed base, although E3D’s latest product is focused on the gears and hobbs rather than the HotEnd assembly.

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Featured image shows close-up photos showing Bastion coated hobbs and the factory fit. Photo via E3D.