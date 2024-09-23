E3D and DiamondBack Unveil New HotEnd Upgrade for Bambu Lab Printers

E3D, a UK based 3D printing technology developer, and DiamondBack Nozzles, a division of Champion X, have launched a new aftermarket HotEnd upgrade for the Bambu Lab X1-C and P1 Series printers. This collaboration introduces a solution designed to improve 3D printing performance, particularly for users working with highly abrasive materials.

The new hotend integrates a synthetic Polycrystalline Diamond (PCD) tip to enhance durability and precision. This drop-in replacement is fully compatible with existing Bambu Lab 3D printers, requiring no system adjustments. The solid diamond tip, rather than a coating, significantly improves wear resistance, making it suitable for materials such as fiber, metal, and ceramic filaments, which are known to causerapid nozzle degradation.

Additionally, the diamond-based HotEnd provides superior thermal conductivity, enhancing interlayer adhesion and improving overall print strength.

3D Printing Diamond Technology

The E3D x DiamondBack HotEnd is officially approved by Bambu Lab, ensuring seamless compatibility with its 3D printers. Clare Difazio, Head of Product Strategy and Marketing at E3D, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, “By working directly with the Bambu Lab team, we’ve ensured that this upgrade meets the highest standards, providing users with confidence that their printer warranty remains intact.”

In addition, Harris Taylor, Managing Director of DiamondBack Nozzles, expressed his excitement about the integration of diamond technology in 3D printing, “We’re thrilled to bring our diamond technology to the 3D printing world in collaboration with E3D and Bambu Lab. This upgrade is designed to empower users to push the boundaries of 3D printing with extreme materials, all while ensuring longevity and precision.”



SMRRF 2024

The work of Sanjay Mortimer, a co-founder of E3D, will be celebrated at the second edition of the Sanjay Mortimer RepRap Festival (SMRRF) later this year. Held at Manchester Metropolitan University Business School, SMRRF is a homage to his legacy and a welcome new event on the UK 3D printing events calendar.

SMRRF, now in its second year, builds on the success of its inaugural event, which attracted over 1,000 attendees and 40 exhibitors while raising approximately £50,000 to support neurodiverse engineers. This year’s festival promises an array of activities tailored for 3D printing enthusiasts and professionals alike. Highlights include hands-on workshops like the Droid Builders STEM workshop, educational corners to familiarize newcomers with 3D printing technology, competitive events like Battle Racers, and sessions aimed at nurturing the next generation of innovators.

Featured image shows The Bambu Lab Diamond Lifestyle Box. Photo via E3D.