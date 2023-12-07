E3D and Bambu Lab launch new ObXidian hardened tip hotend for Bambu X1 and P1 3D printers

UK-based hotend manufacturer E3D has launched an upgraded hotend for X1 and P1 series 3D printers from Shenzhen-based 3D printer manufacturer Bambu Lab.

Developed as part of an officially licenced collaboration between the two company’s, the new drop-in replacement hotend features a high flow ObXidian hardened tip nozzle. This partnership with E3D marks Bambu Lab’s first ever ecosystem collaboration project.

According to E3D, this new hotend is optimized for use with abrasive composite materials, incorporating E3DLC non-stick coating to reduce clogging. What’s more, the ObXidian hotend can reportedly increase flow rate by 60%.

The E3D Upgrade is available for purchase now via the official E3D website in 0.4 and 0.6 mm nozzle diameter configurations, and is priced at £60 ($75).

“We are thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking upgrade in collaboration with Bambu Lab,” commented Joshua Rowley, CEO at E3D. “Our team has worked tirelessly, with fantastic support from the Bambu team, to develop a product that not only significantly improves the speed and performance of Bambu printers but also ensures a smooth and straightforward upgrade process for users.”

“By incorporating the E3D Upgrade into Bambu Lab 3D printers, we propel ourselves forward, amplifying printer performance, pushing the boundaries of what our printers can achieve, and enhancing the user experience,” added Dr Ye Tao, CEO of Bambu Lab. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art 3D printing solutions that empower creators.”

The new E3D Upgrade hotend for Bambu Lab X1 and P1 series 3D printers. Photo via Bambu Lab

E3D and Bambu Lab’s new hotend

Designed as a drop-in replacement for Bambu X1 and P1 series 3D printers, this new hotend reportedly offers an easy and hassle-free installation process. Moreover, the attractive £60 price-point is said to increase the accessibility of the new hotend for X1 and P1 users.

Bambu Lab 3D printers are advertised as offering high-speed desktop 3D printing, with the recently launched X1E offering maximum 3D print speeds of 500 mm/s. According to E3D, this new hotend can increase volumetric flow rates by 60%, further increasing 3D print speed and efficiency in the process.

The integration of the ObXidian hardened tipped nozzle ensures that the new E3D Upgrade is optimized for use with abrasive composite materials. Enabling a maximum 3D printing temperature of 300℃, this nozzle reportedly ensures reliable and precise material extrusion. Indeed, the addition of E3DLC non-stick coating significantly reduces the risk of filament residue and clogging. This coating incorporates a wear-resistance lattice of diamonds and graphite, minimizing hotted maintenance and downtime.

The new hotend is compatible with 1.75 mm diameter filaments and can be added to Bambu Lab X1, X1 Carbon, X1E, P1S and P1P 3D printers.



Bambu Lab will donate 50% of licensing fees to the Sanjay Mortimer Foundation. Founded to honor the memory of E3D founder Sanjay Mortimer, this foundation works to “help those with neurodiverse minds recognise their strengths and talents through engineering and making.”

The new E3D Upgrade hotend with ObXidian hardened tip nozzle. Photo via E3D.

New hotends and nozzles in the FDM market

E3D’s hotend upgrade for Bambu Lab X1 and S1 3D printers is the latest addition to the company’s growing hotend and nozzle portfolio. Last month, E3D announced the launch of its new Revo DiamondBack Nozzles.

Developed in collaboration with US-based synthetic brand DiamondBack, these new nozzles incorporate Polycrystalline diamond for increased abrasion resistance. As such, these diamond-tipped nozzles have been designed to address increasing demands for specialized filaments infused with fiber, metal, and ceramics. These nozzles are compatible with various Revo hotends, including Revo Hemera, Revo Voron, and Revo Prusa MK3.

Elsewhere, Florida-based Slice Engineering launched its newest hotend, the Mosquito Prime, earlier this year during RAPID + TCT 2023. This new industrial hotend has been designed to prioritize faster filament 3D printing, particularly with challenging materials such as TPU. To achieve this, the Mosquito Prime features enhanced thermal engineering and lightweight construction, allowing for high-flow extrusion and consistently high-quality 3D prints.

Featured image shows the new E3D Upgrade hotend for Bambu Lab X1 and P1 series 3D printers. Photo via Bambu Lab.