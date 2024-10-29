Dyndrite Unveils New Python Script to Automate ASTM/ISO 3D Printing Compliance

3D printing software developer Dyndrite has introduced its new “Specimen Management via Automated Resource-efficient Techniques” (SMART) Python script for additive manufacturing.

Developed through the ASTM Consortium for Materials Data and Standardization (CMDS) initiative, the new offering was unveiled on day one of the 2024 ASTM International Conference on Advanced Manufacturing (ICAM).

The SMART script works with Dyndrite’s LPBF Pro software to automatically create 3D printing layouts that meet ASTM/ISO industry standards. This includes the creation of testing coupons, labeling schemas, machine configurations, and data management protocols.

The new Python script is said to unlock 99% labor savings and eliminate human-related errors. Tasks that would otherwise take over a week can reportedly be completed in minutes. Workflows can also be streamlined across multiple 3D printers and materials. Initially, the script will be limited to mid-sized, single-laser LPBF 3D printers. However, future iterations will target large-format, multi-laser systems and other powder bed processes like binder jetting.

This tool is especially useful for industries like aerospace, medical, and defense, which have strict quality and safety requirements.

“The ability to automatically drive 3D print build automation that adheres to ASTM/ISO Standards and CMDS best practices marks a major milestone in additive manufacturing,” commented Steve Walton, Dyndrite’s Head of Product.

He stated that the new SMART script allows manufacturers to “easily and consistently” adhere to layout standards. This will reportedly prevent the “re-derivation of industry rules and objectives,” translating to lower costs and improved confidence in public consortium products. “This is how we grow the adoption of additive manufacturing,” added Walton.

Dyndrite SMART Script in LPBF Pro software. Image via Dyndrite.

Automating ASTM/ISO-compliant 3D printing

Advertised as a “first-of-its-kind script”, SMART has been designed to optimize how parts are arranged on the 3D printer’s build platform by automatically applying specific rules for part placement. These rules were developed by the CMDS to guarantee high 3D printing consistency and quality, ensuring parts meet strict ASTM/ISO requirements.

Dyndrite’s SMART script also implements ASTM International’s standard labeling schema. This ensures each 3D printed part or test sample is correctly labeled, while also automatically generating standardized reports that document key details about each 3D print. By ensuring high-quality, reliable data is captured across all builds, these reports allow key attributes to be efficiently documented and tracked.

According to Dyndrite, the SMART script “marks a significant step forward for the industry.” The firm claims that automation tools like this will “transform how companies innovate and operate,” accelerating the qualification process and cutting labor costs.

“Standards are the backbone of any emerging industry, and in additive manufacturing, they are critical for ensuring quality, safety, and consistency across every step of the process,” commented Richard Huff, Director of Industry Consortium and Partnerships at ASTM’s Global Advanced Manufacturing Division.

He added, “By establishing clear guidelines for generating and managing high-pedigree material datasets, CMDS aims to establish the foundations for manufacturers to innovate faster and create a pathway for industries—especially those that are heavily regulated like aerospace and medical—to adopt new technologies with confidence in a faster and less costly manner.”

Dyndrite LPBF Pro software. Image via Dyndrite.

Promoting compliance with 3D printing standards

Additive manufacturing certification is essential to ensuring part quality, safety and interoperability. This enhances market confidence and compliance with industry regulations. ASTM actively works to promote compliance with recognized standards that meet these needs.

Earlier this year, the Pennsylvania-based organization’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) launched the Additive Manufacturing Certification Committee (AMCC). The founding committee of 23 members, including major companies like Ford, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), and Lockheed Martin, seeks to establish standardized audit criteria for evaluating AM supply chain reliability. The committee works to develop audit standards that align with international benchmarks and proven industry methods.

Through the AMCC initiative, ASTM hopes to advance additive manufacturing by uniting industry leaders to establish robust and reliable supply chains. To achieve this, the ASTM AM CoE is providing certification programs that align with the AMCC’s goals, including the Additive Manufacturing Quality Certification (AMQC) for process quality assurance. Additional programs include Additive Manufacturing Operator Certification (AMOC) for metal laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) and Additive Manufacturing Facility Safety Certification (AMFSC).

Elsewhere, the Applied Science & Technology Research Organization of America (ASTRO America) previously partnered with aerospace manufacturers Pratt & Whitney, Honeywell, and GE. This collaboration sought to simplify the onboarding process for small 3D printing vendors.

Executed through America Makes, it has worked to establish a common additive manufacturing qualification template. Aerospace manufacturers traditionally use distinct processors for onboarding suppliers, ensuring production criteria. ASTRO America aims to standardize the qualification process, lowering the barrier of entry for 3D printing by reducing complexity for small businesses.

Want to share insights on key industry trends and the future 3D printing? Register now to be included in the 2025 3D Printing Industry Executive Survey.

What does the future of 3D printing hold?

What near-term 3D printing trends have been highlighted by industry experts?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.



You can also follow us on Twitter, like our Facebook page, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.



Featured image shows Dyndrite SMART Script in LPBF Pro software. Image via Dyndrite.