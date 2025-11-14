Dyndrite integrates with EOS to unlock vector-level toolpath control, driving 2–3× speed gains

A new integration between Dyndrite’s LPBF Pro software and the EOS Open Architecture is giving metal AM users vector-level toolpath control that unlocks 2–3× faster print times. The partnership also fully leverages nLIGHT’s AFX beam-shaping technology, with propulsion firm Ursa Major demonstrating significant productivity and quality gains.

The integration applies to EOS metal systems including the EOS M 290, M 300-4, M 400 series, and AMCM FLX variants. As a member of the EOS Developer Network (EDN), Dyndrite receives support to accelerate development for these platforms.

The new EOS M 290 1kW 3D printer. Image via EOS

Vector control and AFX beam shaping

The integration creates a powerful combination. Dyndrite LPBF Pro uses the EOS Toolpath API to give engineers vector-level control over laser speeds, feeds, and exposure strategies. These capabilities are fully realized when paired with nLIGHT’s AFX beam-shaping laser, which offers dynamic “ring” profiles that improve melt-pool stability at higher speeds compared to traditional Gaussian modes.

This allows engineers to fine-tune exposure parameters for features such as thin walls, overhangs, and bulk regions within a single build. According to Dyndrite, the result is automated workflows that scale from R&D to serial production.

“Accessibility, quality, and performance are hallmarks of EOS,” said Joachim Zettler, CTO at EOS. “With the EOS Build Plan, the integration of Dyndrite LPBF Pro, and nLIGHT’s advanced laser technology, customers now gain all three in one step.”

A render of a ring-shaped laser beam profile. Image via nLight.

Ursa Major demonstrates 2–3× gains

Ursa Major has validated the combined capabilities, reporting improved part quality, reduced scrap, and a 2–3× increase in print speed at equivalent quality levels.“By working with EOS, nLIGHT, and Ursa Major, we’ve proven that when you give engineers full control, everyone benefits,” said Harshil Goel, Founder & CEO of Dyndrite.“The results are tangible,” added Thomas Pomorski, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Ursa Major. “By applying Dyndrite LPBF Pro through EOS’ open architecture, we’re able to push both EOS and nLIGHT beam shaping technology to the max. We’re qualifying faster, producing more efficiently, and achieving quality levels we couldn’t reach before.”

Dyndrite expands integrations across metal AM software and hardware

Recent Dyndrite developments have focused on improving reliability, automation, and platform interoperability across metal AM. Earlier this year, the company partnered with Ansys to link simulation with toolpath generation, enabling users to predict and prevent build failures before printing. Dyndrite has also expanded hardware support, adding integration with Additive Industries’ MetalFAB platform and collaborating with Elementum 3D to enhance LPBF efficiency through the PermIAM qualification workflow. Ursa Major, which previously selected Dyndrite software to support LPBF production of its rocket engine components, now reports further gains through the newest EOS integration.

Dyndrite and nLIGHT will co-host a stop of the Dyndrite World Tour 25 in Frankfurt on November 17 and will co-exhibit at Formnext 2025 from November 18–21. The companies will display sample parts from the Ursa Major case study.

The 3D Printing Industry Awards are back. Make your nominations now.

Do you operate a 3D printing start-up? Reach readers, potential investors, and customers with the 3D Printing Industry Start-up of Year competition.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

Featured image shows official graphic announcing Dyndrite–EOS–nLight collaboration. Image via Dyndrite.