Dyndrite adds support for Additive Industries’ MetalFAB AM platform

Dyndrite, a U.S.-based developer of GPU-accelerated computation engines for digital manufacturing, has announced support for Additive Industries’ MetalFAB metal 3D printing platform. The integration expands Dyndrite’s toolpathing and automation capabilities to a broader set of users in aerospace, automotive, and industrial markets.

The company unveiled the collaboration on September 25, 2025. According to Dyndrite, MetalFAB users can now access its Python-driven Application Development Kit (ADK) and toolpath APIs, enabling more efficient part slicing, parameter development, and automation of repeatable workflows.

MetalFAB integration for industrial AM

Additive Industries, headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, is known for its modular MetalFAB systems designed for high-throughput, industrial-grade metal additive manufacturing. By adopting Dyndrite’s platform, the company says its customers will benefit from improved build control, accelerated processing of large CAD files, and streamlined qualification processes for production parts.

Harshil Goel, CEO of Dyndrite, stated that the move is part of the firm’s ongoing strategy to “enable the industrialization of AM by giving engineers and technicians the tools they need to deliver repeatable, scalable production.” The announcement builds on Additive Industries’ longstanding focus on automated, end-to-end metal AM workflows for critical sectors.

An online webinar for MetalFAB customers is scheduled for October 21, 2025 to demonstrate how Dyndrite LPBF Pro enhances Additive Industries’ platform.

About Dyndrite

Founded in 2015, Dyndrite develops software engines and developer tools that use GPU computing to speed up and scale digital manufacturing workflows. The company’s mission is to remove bottlenecks in additive manufacturing by providing engineers with programmable, high-performance toolpathing and data processing. Dyndrite’s ecosystem now spans collaborations with laser powder bed fusion (LPBF), binder jetting, and other AM hardware manufacturers, as well as material suppliers and software partners.

Context in AM automation

Dyndrite has steadily expanded its support for major OEMs and materials companies across the additive manufacturing sector. Recent developments include Ursa Major selecting Dyndrite for LPBF rocket engine 3D printing, the launch of a fully automated HP Multi Jet Fusion workflow with Phasio, and a partnership with Elementum 3D to integrate PERMIAM for enhanced LPBF efficiency 3DPI link.

Additive Industries has similarly pursued advancements in serial metal AM production. Earlier this year, the company partnered with Sandvik to enable direct powder loading for MetalFAB systems, introduced new in-situ monitoring capabilities for its MetalFAB printers, and launched the MetalFAB 300 Flex as a scalable and cost-effective metal AM solution.

Featured image shows official graphic announcing Dyndrite–Additive Industries collaboration. Image via Dyndrite.