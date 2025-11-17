DyeMansion unveils six post-processing innovations at Formnext 2025

DyeMansion, a German company specializing in industrial post-processing systems for polymer 3D printing, is presenting six new developments at Formnext 2025 in Frankfurt under the theme “More DyeMansion, More Efficient.” The company’s expanded portfolio targets measurable cost reductions and workflow efficiency across its Print-to-Product chain. The presentation follows the company’s acquisition of ASM, integrating the VX1 vapor-smoothing system into its product lineup and reinforcing its strategy to make finishing solutions more accessible for additive-manufacturing users.

As additive manufacturing scales toward mass production, lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and higher operational efficiency have become central to adoption. The firm’s latest portfolio updates focus on reducing costs without compromising quality or sustainability. “The future belongs to those who create value, not just features. Our focus is on innovations that push additive manufacturing toward greater scalability, competitiveness, and sustainability,” said Felix Ewald, CEO and Co-Founder of DyeMansion.

The ASM VX1, now part of The Munich-based post-processing specialist’s product family, features the largest process chamber in its class for entry-level vapor smoothing. It follows a plug-and-play concept designed for small-scale production, offering lower costs per run for both service providers and OEMs.

ASM VX1 vapor-smoothing system. Photo via DyeMansion.

DyeMansion is also introducing the L-RR (Refresh) Cartridge, a black-dyeing solution that cuts cycle time and reduces cost per run by up to 70 percent. When used with the DM60 Reservoir, the cartridge minimizes fresh- and wastewater usage while maintaining DyeMansion’s established color consistency.

The Powerfuse S Loading Guide is a compact redesign of the Powerfuse S Manual, reducing system footprint by 25 percent. It includes an integrated solvent-recovery system that lowers operating costs without requiring changes to existing installations. The Powerfuse Basket Max increases chamber capacity by 20 percent, enabling larger parts or denser batches while maintaining identical energy and material consumption.

Another addition, the Powershot X IoT Integration, introduces full connectivity to the Powershot X cleaning system. It allows users to track runtime data, program and machine status, and other performance metrics. With this update, every system in the Print-to-Product workflow now supports IoT data monitoring, enabling users to standardize performance, optimize throughput, reduce idle time, and ultimately extend machine lifespan and ROI.

DyeMansion Campus online platform. Photo via DyeMansion.

The DyeMansion Campus complements the hardware releases with an online training platform for operators. It provides structured modules for equipment operation, maintenance, and troubleshooting, allowing users to train their personnel independently. The platform supports cost-efficient onboarding of new operators and helps production sites maintain consistent technical know-how across distributed facilities.

The firm will display its complete post-processing lineup, including the ASM VX1 and newly introduced systems, at Formnext 2025, Booth C31, Hall 12.1.

Help shape the 2025 3D Printing Industry Awards. Sign up for the 3DPI Expert Committee today.

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured photo shows ASM VX1 vapor-smoothing system. Photo via DyeMansion.