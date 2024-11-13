DyeMansion reports increased use of its unique Powerfuse S technology

3D printing service bureaus Forecast 3D, FKM, Hasenauer & Hesser, and RapidCenter have integrated DyeMansion’s Powerfuse S vapor smoothing technology into their operations, signalling a shift across the 3D printing industry toward environmentally friendly practices.

By moving away from traditional PFAS-based solvents in favor of green alternatives, these companies are aligning high-quality production standards with an increasing emphasis on environmental responsibility. Describing Powerfuse S as a “scalable, eco-friendly solution,” RapidCenter’s Managing Director, Floris Stam, highlighted how the technology aligns with their goals for innovation and sustainability.

Compared to conventional solvents, green alternatives reduce both safety infrastructure needs and regulatory burdens, streamlining operations while lowering emissions and the costs associated with specialized extraction systems. This shift brings both logistical and environmental advantages.

DyeMansion’s Powerfuse S post-processing system. Image via DyeMansion.

A shift toward sustainable vapor smoothing

Introduced by DyeMansion in 2019, Powerfuse S marked a major development in vapor smoothing by adopting a closed-loop system that recycles green solvents, curbing environmental impact and operational expenses.

Previous vapor smoothing processes often relied on open solvent baths, later transitioning to closed systems that used HFIP, a PFAS “forever chemical” known for its persistence in the environment. With over 50 units now in use across the industry, DyeMansion has emerged as a leader in steering vapor smoothing technology toward sustainable solutions.

By providing precision smoothing for intricate geometries, Powerfuse S allows 3D printing service providers to achieve consistent quality and meet specific certifications, including FDA’s 21 CFR and EU’s 10/2011 standards for food safety. This capability facilitates entry into regulated markets, expanding application possibilities for 3D printed products.

Recently, Forecast 3D joined DyeMansion’s Production Partner network, incorporating Powerfuse S to enhance its range of services. Alongside companies such as Endeavor 3D, SNL Creative, Solaxis, and Prototal, Forecast 3D’s partnership with DyeMansion grants access to the comprehensive Print-to-Product workflow.

Endeavor 3D’s CEO, Phil Arnold, emphasized that early adoption of DyeMansion’s green technology has aligned with their goals for lean and responsible production, benefiting their clients over the past three years.

As more companies adopt green solvents, the 3D printing industry is steadily shifting toward sustainable manufacturing practices, with companies moving away from PFAS chemicals in favor of greener alternatives. This transition reflects a broader industry trend toward environmentally conscious production methods in industrial applications.

Novel post-processing solutions

While DyeMansion’s Powerfuse S addresses sustainable vapor smoothing, other companies are advancing post-processing technologies across a range of applications.

For example, Swedish post-processing solutions provider AM Efficiency recently launched UNPIT, an automated post-processing machine for entry-level Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) 3D printers, which will debut at Formnext 2024.

Designed for SMEs, UNPIT handles unpacking, de-powdering, cleaning, and material recovery, reclaiming up to 100% of unused powder to reduce waste and operational costs. Adaptable with Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) brands like Formlabs and Sinterit, the machine integrates seamlessly into workflows, automating processes that traditionally require manual labor. Developed in partnership with Siemens, UNPIT shipments are set to start in early 2025, aiming to enhance efficiency for SLS users.

Austrian 3D printing firm M&H incorporated Solukon’s SFM-AT1000-S depowdering system to enhance post-processing of complex metal parts. This advanced system removes powder residues from intricate internal channels and heavy components up to 1,000 mm in height and 800 kg in weight.

Equipped with servo-driven rotating axes and a high-frequency knocker, it ensures thorough cleaning while meeting safety standards for reactive materials. M&H’s integration aims to meet the rigorous demands of industries like aerospace and international racing, positioning the company for large-scale manufacturing.

Catch up on all the news from Formnext 2024.

Voting is now open for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards.

Want to share insights on key industry trends and the future of 3D printing? Register now to be included in the 2025 3D Printing Industry Executive Survey.

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows DyeMansion’s Powerfuse S post-processing system. Image via DyeMansion.