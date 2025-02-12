Dubai’s new architectural benchmark – world’s largest 3D printed lounge interior

3D Printing Industry is hosting a live webinar to preview the 2025 AMUG Conference. Join us and our guests, only few hours left!

London-based architecture studio DA BUREAU has unveiled what is described as the world’s largest 3D printed restaurant interior design at MYATA Platinum Lounge, a hookah lounge with a restaurant and bar located in Dubai’s City Walk.

Stepping inside, visitors are greeted by 27 distinct canyon-like structures, each constructed from over 20,000 3D printed components.

While the machine brands are undisclosed, these elements are crafted using 35 3D printers using recycled plastic and finished with textured paint. By integrating sustainable materials, the project aligns with the region’s efforts to cut carbon emissions by 8.8 million tons annually by 2030.

“To materialise the idea, the studio built the interior on the image of a sand canyon. A canyon is a constantly changing geological formation shaped by water and wind. We recreated its flowing amorphous forms running into each other in a modern interpretation,” explained Boris Lvovsky, CEO and co-founder of DA BUREAU.

“By employing 3D printing, DA BUREAU created whimsical fluted structures that shaped an introverted, inward-looking space,” he said.

Dubai capitalizes on construction 3D printing

A funnel-like entrance guides guests from the street into the lounge, gradually narrowing to create a sense of transition. Interior views remain concealed from the facade and entrance hall, leading visitors through dimly lit corridors before revealing a spacious main lounge area.

“Outside, these curving, enveloping rocky structures form a terrace isolated from the city,” added Lovovsky.

To enhance the ambiance, DA BUREAU partnered with Yarko-Yarko studio to develop a specialized lighting design. Soft amber hues highlight the contours of the canyon structures, tables, and bar counters, while additional lighting effects interact with hookah steam to create visual elements such as hypnotic halos in select areas.

World’s largest 3D printed interior design in Dubai. Photo via Da Bureau.

The London-based studio cited that the Middle East’s construction sector is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2021 to 2025, and projects incorporating eco-conscious practices continue to gain momentum across large-scale developments.

One notable example includes real estate development company Emaar Properties‘ first 3D printed villa in Dubai, a 202 m² residence featuring three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a study, and an integrated car park. Originally announced in 2019, the project experienced delays due to the pandemic but now supports Dubai’s ‘Smart City’ vision, which targets 25% of construction to be 3D printed by 2030.

The real estate company partnered with construction 3D printing firm COBOD and electronics manufacturer Xiaomi to integrate advanced smart home technology into the villa’s design. Built using COBOD’s BOD2 3D printer, the structure incorporates curved walls and expansive windows while reducing construction waste. Emaar views 3D printing as a means to accelerate building timelines, cut costs, and introduce distinctive architectural features while minimizing environmental impact.

Another standout project in Dubai features WASP 3D printing beach huts for Dior. Constructed entirely from natural materials, the two circular branded structures serve as a display space for the fashion house’s exclusive beach and bag collections.

3D printing improves interior designs

The integration of 3D printing technology into interior design reflects a growing trend toward combining sustainability with artistic expression. For instance, University of Waterloo’s School of Architecture researchers developed what is believed to be Canada’s first 3D printed masonry wall.

Named Hive, the modular structure consists of 175 uniquely designed clay blocks and is now a permanent installation in the reception area of the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario (IMCO) office in Toronto. Supported by the Masonry Works Council of Ontario, the project integrates traditional ceramics with computational design and extrusion-based 3D printing, creating a material-efficient honeycomb structure. Custom clay mixes were formulated for printing, enabling intricate apertures that balance privacy and light.

Moreover, 3D printer manufacturer Flashforge highlighted the role of its 3D printing technology in improving furniture design and production, expanding AM’s applications within the sector. Partnering with a furniture manufacturer, the company utilized its Creator 4 printer to cut prototyping time from 7-10 days down to just 2-3 days.

This project demonstrated advantages such as reduced production cycles, adaptable workflows, and compatibility with various materials, indicating broader industry potential. Through this collaboration, Flashforge illustrated how advanced AM techniques can enhance efficiency and flexibility in furniture manufacturing.

