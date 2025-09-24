Driving the Future: Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Automotive & Mobility

The automotive industry is at a turning point. Electrification, digitalization, and sustainability pressures are transforming the design, manufacturing, and delivery of vehicles. Additive manufacturing sits at the center of this transformation, offering flexibility in supply chains, enabling lighter and more efficient components, and unlocking new levels of customization.

Our online event, AMA: Automotive and Mobility, brings together the voices shaping this next era: software leaders, OEM innovators, materials pioneers, and manufacturing entrepreneurs. From production-ready slicing software and large-format pellet extrusion to digital supply chain intelligence and AM-enabled electrification, the program will showcase how additive is moving from prototyping to profit.

This edition features senior leaders, including Alexander Oster (Autodesk), Marc Travesset (SEAT), Ian Plummer (Autotrader), Dr. Ahmed Selema (USP3D), Andrew Sartorelli (Synera), Henri de Chassey (Wabtec), Mahendran Reddy (Fehrmann MaterialsX), Lukas Pelzer (Layer Performance), Mitchell Barnes (RYSE 3D), Ruben Meuth (3D Spark), and Rob Lent (Vision Miner).

Together, they will examine the real business impact of additive manufacturing in mobility, from solving obsolescence challenges and creating resilient spare parts supply, to integrating AM into EV drivetrains, scaling cost-competitive production, and building global ecosystems for innovation.

Alexander Oster, Director Additive Manufacturing, Autodesk Inc.

Alexander Oster is Director of Additive Manufacturing in the Autodesk Fusion Product development group, software used by millions of engineers in the world. In this role, his team is responsible for creating Additive Manufacturing tools to help customers make the most out of their machines, but also works on larger Manufacturing topics like CAM Automation and the developer ecosystem.

Alexander was co-founder of the Additive Manufacturing software company Netfabb GmbH, acquired by Autodesk in 2015. Prior to Netfabb, he served as CTO of FIT AG, one of the largest AM service bureaus in Germany.

Marc Travesset, Digital Production Tools-Additive Manufacturing, SEAT

Marc Travesset brings an end-to-end perspective on additive manufacturing across the automotive value chain, from concept and design to production and integration. At SEAT, he focuses on aligning digital and AM technologies with real business needs, driving scalable innovation across products, processes, and people using his background as a Chemical Engineer with a Master’s in Innovation and Digital Transformation.

Ian Plummer, Chief Commercial Director, Autotrader

Ian joined Auto Trader in 2017, having spent over 20 years in the automotive industry in senior global roles across the automotive ecosystem including both manufacturers and retailer groups. Currently, he heads up Auto Trader’s relationships with their most senior partners in retailers, manufacturers, lenders and media alike to ensure Auto Trader’s technology and expertise delivers value and revenue for partners in both the new and used car space. He is also on the Board of the Institute of the Motoring Industry, sits on the President’s Committee of the Automotive Leadership Network, and is a regular media commentator as well as being an active lobbyist for the policies required to ensure the electric transition is equitable and accessible.

Ahmed Selema, CTO and Technology Director, USP3D

Dr. Selema is a visionary innovator in smart and sustainable manufacturing technologies driving innovation in the future electric motors.

With a deep technological expertise in electrical machines, he currently works as CTO & technology director of USP3D, where he leads the company’s innovation strategy. As a technology-driven enthusiast, he brings a rare combination of hands-on engineering and a strong entrepreneurial mindset, focused on transforming ideas into scalable, real-world solutions.

With over a 10 years of experience in electrical engineering and additive manufacturing, he has been at the forefront of developing next-generation solutions for electrical machines known for their market-leading power density, efficiency, and sustainability. His expertise extends to pioneering manufacturing processes, including several technological contributions in the area of sustainable electrical machines, 3D printed windings, and advanced thermal management.

Andrew Sartorelli, Product Management and Software Partnership Lead, Synera

Andrew Sartorelli is Product Management and Software Partnership Lead at Synera, where he delivers solutions to customer challenges through both internal development and strategic partnerships. Throughout his 15-year journey across engineering software leaders—Autodesk, nTop, Hexagon, and now Synera—he has evolved from hands-on technical problem-solver to strategic product visionary, developing a unique ability to translate customer needs into effective software solutions.

His engineering foundation (BSc in Mechanical Engineering, University of New Hampshire) combined with his progressive experience across Technical Support, Application Engineering, and Product Management has equipped him with the perfect blend of technical expertise and business acumen to drive results in the global engineering software landscape.

Henri de Chassey, Spares & Trading / Additive Manufacturing ENG Manager, Wabtec

With a mechanical engineering background and working in the railway industry since 2011, Henri started in methods and operations, and has handled additive manufacturing projects for 8 years now.

He is responsible for the Obsolescence management at Wabtec Transit and since 2021, following all 3D printing projects (OE & CS) for Wabtec Transit as a response to obsolescence issues, but also supporting their customers and production sites, from their requests to the drawings validation, production, and parts validation steps.

Mahendran Reddy, Senior Vice President Global Ecosystems, Fehrmann MaterialsX

Mahendran Reddy is a Design, Technology, and Innovation professional who has leveraged his 25+ years of experience to build and uncover opportunities in the creative industries both in the private and public sectors. Passionate about connecting people, organisations, geographies, and industries to explore and advance new technology such as Additive Manufacturing and AI.

Based in Hamburg, Germany, he is a key member of the Fehrmann Tech group’s management, bringing his wealth of knowledge in the creative and manufacturing industries in both the private and public sectors to build a value-added ecosystem of customers, researchers, and collaborators to accelerate the global footprint of Fehrmann Tech Group. He serves as the Deputy Chairman of IAMHH (Industrialized Additive Manufacturing Hub Hamburg) as well as being an Ambassador of the Artificial Intelligence Centre in Hamburg.

Lukas Pelzer, Managing Director, Layer Performance

Lukas Pelzer successfully studied mechanical engineering at RWTH Aachen University, specializing in production engineering. He completed his subsequent degree in automation engineering with honors.

He has been involved in additive manufacturing since 2014 and led the additive manufacturing working group at the Institute for Plastics Processing at RWTH Aachen University from 2018 to 2023. As part of his research, he investigated large-area, robot-based additive manufacturing, recycling potential through 3D printing, and optimized path planning algorithms to improve process and product quality.

He has been a co-founder and managing director of Layer Performance GmbH since July 2024. Layer Performance develops award-winning slicing software for the production of high-quality final components using additive manufacturing.

Mitchell Barnes, CEO, RYSE 3D Ltd

Mitchell Barnes is the founder and CEO of RYSE 3D Ltd and LANDR 3D Ltd, award-winning UK manufacturers pushing the boundaries of production-grade 3D printing. A King’s Award recipient, he specialises in scalable, sustainable manufacturing—developing pellet extrusion systems and large-format printers that deliver injection moulding–level costs with shorter lead times and zero waste. Mitchell works with leading OEMs to drive UK manufacturing forward, combining innovation, efficiency, and engineering excellence.

Ruben Meuth, CEO, 3D Spark GmbH

Ruben Meuth, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of 3D Spark GmbH, is at the forefront of the company’s mission to help companies achieve sustainable manufacturing and procurement by minimizing waste in time, manual labour, and costs.

Rob Lent, Co-Founder / COO, Vision Miner

Rob’s vision for functional 3D printing has become his passion, and combined with his background in Marketing, customer relations, and advertising, he is committed to making additive manufacturing an accessible tool for businesses and consumers alike. With an array of practical experience in functional 3D printing, with thousands of hours printing high-temperature plastics, Rob is dedicated to helping companies get the right tools and training to harness the power of 3D technologies across the board.

Xavier Garcia Montolio, PhD Candidate, SEAT

Xavier Garcia Montolio is a PhD Candidate specializing in 3D metallic printing for spare parts in the automotive industry at SEAT. With a background in automotive engineering and a specialization in materials science and engineering, his research focuses on metallic additive manufacturing technologies, particularly powder-based processes. His work contributes to advancing sustainable and efficient production methods within the automotive sector, addressing challenges in spare part manufacturing through innovative 3D printing solutions. Xavier is actively involved in bridging academic research with industrial applications, aiming to enhance the reliability and scalability of metal additive manufacturing.

