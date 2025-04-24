Drive-Thru at first 3D printed Starbucks in Texas, reactions mixed

Leading coffee company Starbucks is preparing to open its first 3D printed store in the United States, with a new location set to launch on 28th this month, in Brownsville, Texas, according to Brownsville Today.

Located at 2491 Boca Chica Boulevard, the store spans 1,400 sq. ft. and is designed as a drive-thru and walk-up-only format, with no indoor seating or in-store dining, as indicated in city permit filings. The new store is compact as compared to Starbucks’ typical 1,500 to 2,000 sq. ft. full-size locations.

Two shaded drive-thru lanes and a walk-up window make up the core of the layout, catering to speed and convenience. The project brings together construction 3D printing firms PERI 3D Construction and COBOD International, offering a look at how 3D printing is starting to find a place in commercial retail.

To construct the building, PERI used COBOD’s BOD2 gantry-style 3D printer, completing the outer shell on-site in just six days. The structure’s layered concrete walls retain the distinctive look of the printing process, a hallmark of this method that’s become more familiar in both residential and experimental builds.

According to TheStreet, the format shift comes as Starbucks works to reverse ongoing sales declines through a broader turnaround strategy aimed at improving in-store experiences. CEO Brian Niccol’s plan includes reintroducing condiment bars, ceramic mugs, and handwritten notes to foster customer connection, while also closing underperforming stores and investing in more welcoming locations. By mid-April, the company had begun hiring staff for the Brownsville site.

3D printed Starbucks building. Photo via Government of the City of Brownsville.

Mixed reactions on the design

The Brownsville store’s proximity to SpaceX’s Starbase facility puts it in a region that’s been seeing more activity around innovation and new construction methods. But not everyone in the industry has embraced the design.

Industry veteran and Axtra3D’s CSO Rajeev Kulkarni, shared his take in a LinkedIn post, calling the design a “lost opportunity.” He suggested that while the use of 3D printing was notable, the structure itself remained too conventional to fully explore the creative potential of the method. “In my view, they missed an opportunity to create a more organic, visually striking, and innovative structure,” he wrote.

Some agreed, including a comment from Chinese industrial machinery manufacturing company Prolean Technology, who noted that “3D printing offers endless design freedom—this could’ve been a landmark in architectural creativity.”

Others, however, struck a more practical tone. Ben DiMarco, Technology Transition Director at America Makes, remarked that while the build might not break new ground in design, there’s value in seeing a 3D printed structure “open for business.”

That said, this isn’t Starbucks’ first experience with 3D printing. The coffee giant launched its Shanghai Reserve Roastery, featuring a 3D printed Teavana Bar crafted from recycled materials with a ridged, organic design.

Spanning 2,700 m², the space includes Rocco Princi’s Italian bakery and an augmented reality roasting experience. The Teavana Bar’s 7.5 m base was likely built using a robotic arm, though exact methods remain undisclosed. At the time, China remained Starbucks’ fastest-growing market, with a new store opening every 15 hours and over 600 locations in Shanghai alone.

Counters with green-grey 3D printed bases in Starbucks Reserve Roastery Shanghai. Photo via Starbucks

Commercial giants lean on 3D printing

Having recognized its benefits, businesses have begun applying 3D printing in both construction and interior elements.

Last year, retail business Walmart launched one of the largest 3D printed commercial projects in the U.S. with an 8,000 sq. ft. expansion at its Supercenter in Athens, Tennessee. Designed to support online order fulfillment, the project combines traditional building methods with 3D printing, led by Alquist 3D and long-time contractor FMGI.

Despite facing delays due to heat-related material issues, the project matched traditional costs and improved in efficiency over time. With over 200 similar projects planned, the retail store saw this as a test case to evaluate 3D printing’s potential for faster, more cost-effective construction.



Separately, fast food giant McDonald’s has partnered with Philips MyCreation to roll out custom 3D printed light fixtures across its 38,000 global locations. Made from at least 55% recycled or bio-circular plastics, the pendant lights feature a unique translucent, embossed design.

Produced locally and on demand, the fixtures aim to reduce transport emissions, waste, and utility costs. After initial doubts, McDonald’s approved the design within three months of testing. The collaboration supports McDonald’s broader sustainability goals, including a 60% carbon footprint reduction by 2030, with implementation planned across over 100 countries.

