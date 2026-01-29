Download and Print: Bambu Lab and SCRY Bring 3D Printed Shoes to Your Desktop

Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Bambu Lab and footwear design brand SCRY, through their experimental studio FORMISM, are offering users the ability to print and customize footwear at home, shifting the traditional retail model into a digital-first, co-creation workflow. “Once manufacturing moves from factories to desktops, 3D printing stops being just a production method. It becomes a shared, reusable creative capability,” BambuLab says.

This approach turns shoes from objects you buy into designs you co-create. Users can select TPU materials, colors, and sizing, giving them control over the final product, something traditional retail and even most 3D printed shoe developers do not offer.

The collaboration BambuLab x FORMISM by SCRY. Image via BambuLab.

Three Series, Nine Models

FORMISM has launched three series — ARC, PERSONA, and FOAM — totaling nine 3D printable models available exclusively on MakerWorld. FORMISM ARC is free to download, PERSONA opened for crowdfunding on January 12, 2026, and FOAM is scheduled for later in the month.

All showcased shoes were printed using Bambu TPU 90A filament, with options for other TPU grades and colors depending on user preference. Unlike conventional 3D printed shoes tied to retail, FORMISM allows global users to participate directly in production, bypassing molds, inventory, and distribution constraints. This digital-first strategy gives consumers a level of creative control and personalization that traditional manufacturing cannot match.

FORMISM PERSONA. Image via Bambu Lab.

Limits of At-Home Printed Footwear

At-home 3D printed footwear still comes with practical constraints. Users need access to a capable desktop 3D printer, experience printing flexible TPU materials, and the time required for long print cycles. Print failures, material waste, and inconsistent results remain common risks, especially for non-expert users.

Comfort, durability, and fit also depend heavily on print settings and material choice. Unlike mass-manufactured shoes, these designs are not backed by standardized wear testing or long-term performance validation, and quality control shifts largely to the user. As a result, the model favors experimentation and creative ownership over guaranteed consistency, limiting its appeal.

Footwear 3D Printing: What Others Are Doing

3D printing in footwear has mostly produced shoes sold as finished products. Nike’s Air Max 1000 was almost entirely 3D printed, but only completed pairs were sold. Adidas, with Carbon, makes shoes with 3D printed midsoles, yet consumers still buy finished sneakers. Independent brands like Oliver Cabell 3D print sustainable uppers for retail shoes, and Hek Lab creates 3D printed models for everyday wear, both follow the traditional buy-ready approach. Even fashion collaborations such as Hugo Boss with Zellerfeld present fully 3D printed shoes on runways, but only as finished products.

In all these cases, the workflow is the same: design digitally, manufacture physically, sell physically. FORMISM flips that sequence. While other open-source and maker-driven projects also release printable shoes online, FORMISM stands out for its designs and formal brand backing, making it a digital-first, user-driven approach in 3D printed footwear. However, limits remain, as printing footwear at home requires the right materials, and technical knowledge, while comfort, durability, and fit are not validated to the same standards as mass-produced shoes.

The 3D Printing Industry Awards are back. Make your nominations now.

Do you operate a 3D printing start-up? Reach readers, potential investors, and customers with the 3D Printing Industry Start-up of Year competition.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Linkedin.

Featured image shows The collaboration BambuLab x FORMISM by SCRY. Image via BambuLab.