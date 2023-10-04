Don’t wait; nominate now for the 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards

The 3D Printing Industry Awards are back with the largest and most rigorous selection process ever. Since launching in 2016, the 3DPI Awards have been selected by the most informed people in 3D printing – our readers.

We want to hear from you – who is leading the 3D Printing Industry?

You can make your nominations in any of the categories, ranging from Aerospace to Desktop 3D printing. Read the full list of 3D Printing Industry Awards categories here.

Whether you work in the industry at one of the equipment suppliers or use the technology for applications, your nomination matters.

Already nominated? We invite you to share the form with your colleagues.

Take 10 minutes now and help us ensure that excellence in additive manufacturing is celebrated.

Supporting the public nomination process this year are committees of 3D printing experts. With a combined experience of almost two thousand years in additive manufacturing, the committees bring unparalleled experience to pick this year’s winners.

Join us on November 30th in London for an awards night dinner with the winners.