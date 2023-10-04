Event

Don’t wait; nominate now for the 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards

The 3D Printing Industry Awards are back with the largest and most rigorous selection process ever. Since launching in 2016, the 3DPI Awards have been selected by the most informed people in 3D printing – our readers.

We want to hear from you – who is leading the 3D Printing Industry?

You can make your nominations in any of the categories, ranging from Aerospace to Desktop 3D printing. Read the full list of 3D Printing Industry Awards categories here.

Whether you work in the industry at one of the equipment suppliers or use the technology for applications, your nomination matters. 

Already nominated? We invite you to share the form with your colleagues. 

Take 10 minutes now and help us ensure that excellence in additive manufacturing is celebrated.

Supporting the public nomination process this year are committees of 3D printing experts. With a combined experience of almost two thousand years in additive manufacturing, the committees bring unparalleled experience to pick this year’s winners. 

Join us on November 30th in London for an awards night dinner with the winners.

Michael Petch
Michael Petch

Michael Petch is the editor-in-chief at 3DPI and the author of several books on 3D printing. He is a regular keynote speaker at technology conferences where he has delivered presentations such as 3D printing with graphene and ceramics and the use of technology to enhance food security. Michael is most interested in the science behind emerging technology and the accompanying economic and social implications.

More on this topicZeda Inc. CTO, Greg Morris selected for the AMUG 2024 Innovators Award
No Newer Articles