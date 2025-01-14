Donald Trump Jr’s VC Leads New $60M Firehawk Aerospace Investment

Dallas-based aerospace startup Firehawk Aerospace has received $60 million in a series C investment round led by 1789 Capital, which recently named Donald Trump Jr as a Partner.

Based in Palm Beach, Florida, the roughly $150 million venture capital firm funds companies that promote conservative political policies, reflecting a growing movement among right-leaning investors. These groups are working to create a “parallel economy” that counters progressive frameworks like Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and environmental, social, and governance (ESG).

Headed by Omeed Malik, a prominent donor for President-elect Donald Trump, the VC fund is targeting deglobalization to build “the next era of American prosperity.” It reportedly invested $15 million in the series C deal, representing its first financial commitment in the defense tech sector. Additional backers include Draper Associates, Boka Capital, and Point Bridge Capital. The latter runs the “MAGA ETF” which invests in companies that align with Republican political beliefs.

This new capital will support Firehawk’s development of solid rocket motors (SRM) and 3D printed rocket fuel, which offers safer, more stable combustion than conventional propellants. The Texan aerospace company claims that its solid fuel grain can be 3D printed in hours, unlike casting and curing methods, which can take up to two months.

High demand for SRMs is currently coupled with a shortage of domestic suppliers in the US, as the Department of Defense (DoD) ramps up efforts to address missile shortages. Last year, Firehawk partnered with AFWERX to develop SRMs and hybrid rocket engines for the US Air Force. Given its connections to the incoming Trump administration, 1789 Capital is well-positioned to help the company secure new government contracts to aid the Pentagon’s resupply efforts.

Firehawk performing a burn test on a prototype hybrid engine. Photo via Firehawk Aerospace.

3D printing rocket fuel

Beginning operations in 2019, Firehawk was founded by CEO Will Edwards and Director Ronald Jones to create low-cost, hybrid rocket motors that are safe and reliable. Besides missiles, these propulsion systems can power satellite launchers, guided reconnaissance vehicles, lunar transport systems, and manned spacecraft.

The startup’s key offering is its 3D printed rocket fuel, a solid thermoplastic-based grain that is more stable and easier to transport than conventional alternatives. The propellent is fabricated in the form of fuel rods optimized for hybrid rockets, which produce thrust by combining a solid fuel with a liquid oxidizer.

It can be stored indefinitely without being affected by moisture, while layer-by-layer deposition removes the risk of problematic air gaps and bubbles. Thanks to its durability, the propellant can be quickly manufactured inside a 20 by 40-foot shipping container. This facilitates distributed manufacturing closer to the point of need, including on the battlefield.

3D printing the fuel also allows for precise customization of the propellant’s composition and thrust characteristics, unlocking significant performance benefits over its conventional counterparts. Additionally, the combustion of Firehawk’s offering can be safely slowed, stopped, and restarted. Alternatively, other solid rocket fuels are completely blasted in one shot, reducing their efficiency.

3D printing rocket fuel rods. Photo via Firehawk Aerospace.

Firehawk Aerospace attracts investment

Back in 2020, the aerospace startup completed its first $2 million seed funding round. This was led by members of the Victorum Capital Club, with further investments from Achieve Capital and Harlow Capital Management. A year later, initial rocket tests were completed at NASA’s Stennis Space Center, followed by an $18 million series B funding round led by Star Castle Ventures.

2022 saw Firehawk receive a series A investment from leading missile manufacturer Raytheon Technologies. The two partners agreed to collaborate on research and development projects, exploring how to integrate the 3D printing-enabled rocket technology into future weapon systems.

Edwards recently told Forbes that Firehawk generated “mid-seven figures” revenue last year. He added that the rocket manufacturer had secured deals with “mid-eight figures” committed. This includes an agreement with the Army Applications Laboratory to address challenges in existing SRM supply chains.

Through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract, Firehawk is developing propulsion systems to power key weapon systems. These include the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket (GMLR), FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank, and FIM-92 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. A key reason for the Texas company’s selection was reportedly its ability to manufacture hybrid rocket engines in weeks rather than years.

Firehawk Aerospace sign. Photo via Firehawk Aerospace.

Scaling US missile production with AM

The need to address missile inventory shortages has seen the DoD commit substantial capital to additive manufacturing. The Pentagon’s annual budget requests for missile, munitions procurement, and related research and development increased from $9 billion in 2015 to $30.6 billion in 2024.

Last year, Colorado-based rocket engine manufacturer Ursa Major received substantial military funding to scale SRM production with its Lynx 3D printing technology. In April 2024, the firm signed a contract with the US Navy to design, hot fire test, and produce a 3D printed solid rocket motor prototype for the Standard Missile (SM) program.

Through this agreement, Ursa Major is working to develop a new 3D printable design for the Mk 104 dual rocket motor, which powers the M-2, SM-3, and SM-6 missiles. Later in the year, the defense contractor received an additional $12.5 million from the US Navy and the Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) to scale the production of its 3D Printed missile propulsion systems.

Another company working to address US missile demand is Italian rocket and missile manufacturer Avio, which recently announced plans to triple SRM production over the next 4-5 years. The firm revealed that it is building a US-based production facility to strengthen supply chains and diversify sourcing options. Avio actively uses additive manufacturing in SRM production, particularly Velo3D Sapphire 3D printers. These fabricate high-strength, corrosion, and temperature-resistance parts in nickel-based alloy materials.

