DNV updates 3D printing standard to cut costs and carbon emissions

DNV, a global independent energy expert and assurance provider, has released a revised edition of its additive manufacturing (AM) standard DNV-ST-B203, extending its scope to polymer parts and adding new sustainability and qualification requirements. Developed under the ProGRAM Joint Industry Project (JIP), the update aims to accelerate the secure and sustainable adoption of 3D printing across the energy and maritime sectors by providing clearer guidance on design, verification, and environmental performance.

As one of two internationally recognized AM standards in the energy industry, DNV-ST-B203 establishes a framework for quality assurance in the production of both metal and polymer components. The revision builds on the assurance provider’s broader strategy to support industrial decarbonization and digital manufacturing. “With global competition in AM standards, it is crucial to provide a robust, practical framework that builds trust and scalability for this transformative technology,” said Dr. Sastry Kandukuri, Global Practice Lead for Additive Manufacturing at DNV. “This edition directly addresses industry needs with practical design rules and clear CO₂ footprint metrics, empowering our customers to adopt AM with greater confidence.”

The new edition introduces several significant changes to improve efficiency and sustainability. It provides detailed design guidance to help engineers optimize geometry and material selection, enabling full use of additive manufacturing’s geometric capabilities. A new methodology allows companies to calculate and report the carbon footprint of 3D printed parts, offering a quantitative basis for evaluating environmental performance. The qualification framework has been streamlined, grouping parts under shared approvals to reduce repetitive testing and shorten development time. Coverage has also been expanded to include polymer components, reflecting the growing role of non-metallic materials in offshore, energy, and industrial maintenance applications.

Prajeev Rasiah, Executive Vice President and Regional Director for Northern Europe, Energy Systems at DNV. Photo via DNV.

“Additive manufacturing offers a way of reducing material waste and supply-chain-related emissions,” said Prajeev Rasiah, Executive Vice President and Regional Director for Northern Europe, Energy Systems at DNV. “Its digital nature also enables new ways of ensuring quality control, which in turn increases confidence in a part’s integrity. Standardization is the bedrock for achieving these objectives.” The revised framework defines acceptance criteria, supports part family qualification, and introduces guidance on in-process monitoring, allowing manufacturers to improve efficiency and consistency across production runs.

Findings from the ProGRAM JIP underpin many of these updates. The collaboration between the assurance provider and industrial partners focuses on qualifying AM parts for critical energy infrastructure and reducing the environmental impact of component replacement. “The work continues in the next phase of our JIP, focusing on digital inventories and new AM technologies,” said Stian Gurrik, Project Manager for the ProGRAM initiative. “Our projects have already shown a significant environmental benefit from using AM for part repair versus conventional replacement, highlighting the sustainability potential this standard helps to unlock.”

The revision aligns with the organization’s broader mission to support a deeply decarbonized energy system consistent with the Paris Agreement. By embedding CO₂ metrics and transparent qualification within DNV-ST-B203, DNV provides manufacturers and operators with a standardized route to reduce waste, limit emissions, and shorten supply chains. These measures are expected to strengthen additive manufacturing’s role in future energy and maritime production, where reliability and traceability are critical.

DNV-ST-B203 introduces sustainability metrics and polymer part qualification. Photo via DNV.

The updated DNV-ST-B203: Additive Manufacturing of Metallic Parts standard is available at https://www.dnv.com/energy/standards-guidelines/dnv-st-b203-additive-manufacturing.

DNV operates in more than 100 countries, providing risk management, verification, and certification services across industries. Its work in the energy sector spans ship design assessment, wind-farm performance optimization, gas-pipeline monitoring, and supply-chain assurance. Guided by its purpose to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps companies and governments navigate complex global transitions in pursuit of safer and more sustainable operations.

