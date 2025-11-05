DN Solutions to showcase DLX 450 metal 3D printer and DVF 5000 machining center at Formnext 2025

DN Solutions, a prominent global producer of advanced manufacturing machinery, will be displaying its comprehensive industrial production approach at Formnext 2025. This exhibition will present a combination of additive and subtractive technologies, featuring the DLX 450 metal 3D printer and the DVF 5000 2nd Gen 5-axis machining center from November 18–21 in Frankfurt, Germany. These systems exemplify DN Solutions’ concept of a cohesive manufacturing environment, covering metal 3D printing to precise finishing operations.

The DLX 450 metal 3D printer. Image via DN Solutions.

Bridging additive and subtractive manufacturing

The DLX 450 aims to redefine metal additive manufacturing capabilities, offering a 450 × 450 × 450 mm build volume for creating large, intricate components in sectors like aerospace, medical, and automotive industries. Equipped with up to four Yb fiber lasers and a scanning speed of 7 m/s, this printer delivers rapid and accurate printing on a variety of industrial materials such as titanium, stainless steel, and aluminum alloys. Supported by the AMBuilder software, the DLX 450 ensures efficient preparation and management of the printing process.

On the subtractive manufacturing front, the DVF 5000 2nd Gen is a compact 5-axis vertical machining center designed for optimal productivity within a small footprint. Featuring a 28-position Multi-AWC (Automatic Workpiece Changer) and a B-axis geared table with a swivel range of –30° to +110°, along with a built-in spindle operating at 15,000 rpm and generating 230 Nm of torque, this system enables dynamic and precise machining of intricate workpieces across diverse materials.

Unified software and control ecosystem

DN Solutions is placing software at the center of its manufacturing strategy. The DVF 5000 2nd Gen features an intuitive control system designed to simplify complex workflows and ensure smooth integration across automated production lines. Meanwhile, the DLX 450 leverages DN Solutions’ AMBuilder software for build setup and process optimization, allowing operators to fine-tune parameters with greater precision. Together, the systems reflect the company’s broader shift toward intelligent, connected, and data-driven manufacturing environments.

A legacy of precision manufacturing

With nearly five decades of experience, DN Solutions, formerly Doosan Machine Tools, has become a mainstay of the global machine tool industry. The company runs advanced research and production centers in Korea, China, Germany, India, and Mexico, manufacturing more than 400 models ranging from compact turning centers to multitasking 5-axis systems. Its equipment is widely used by leading names in aerospace, automotive, and medical manufacturing, industries where reliability and precision are critical. DN Solutions has also set ambitious environmental targets, aiming to cut carbon emissions by 40% by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2050.

Hybrid manufacturing takes center stage at Formnext 2025

Formnext 2025 is set to spotlight the growing convergence of additive and conventional production technologies. This year’s event will emphasize real-world industrial applications of additive manufacturing, reflecting a maturing sector increasingly focused on end-use performance and production efficiency. Alongside DN Solutions, companies such as UnionTech will debut new systems, including the RSPro800 X and RA900 SLA printers, demonstrating how the industry continues to diversify across materials, scales, and hybrid workflows.

Meet DN Solutions at Formnext 2025

Those attending Formnext 2025 are invited to visit DN Solutions’ booth to witness the DLX 450 metal 3D printer and DVF 5000 2nd Gen machining center in action, gaining insights into how the company’s combined manufacturing technologies are shaping the future of industrial production.

