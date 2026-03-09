DMG MORI Federal Services secures DOE HPC4Mfg grant to optimize laser powder bed fusion using supercomputing

DMG MORI Federal Services has received a $400,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) under the High-Performance Computing for Manufacturing (HPC4Mfg) program to improve process optimization in laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) additive manufacturing. The project, announced on February 23, 2026, will be conducted in collaboration with Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and will apply high-performance computing resources to enhance the repeatability, quality, and efficiency of DMG MORI’s metal 3D printing systems.

The award forms part of a broader $4.8 million investment from the DOE supporting twelve high-performance computing projects designed to strengthen U.S. manufacturing competitiveness. Funding is provided through the department’s Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office and Industrial Technologies Office as part of the High-Performance Computing for Energy Innovation initiative.

LASERTEC 30 SLM printer. Image via DMG MORI.

Applying high-performance computing to additive manufacturing process control

Under the project, DMG MORI Federal Services and ORNL will develop an automated optimization tool tailored to the company’s LPBF platforms. The system will use high-performance computing infrastructure available at DOE national laboratories to model and analyze additive manufacturing parameters, with the aim of improving process stability and reducing variability in printed parts.

Laser powder bed fusion enables the production of complex, customized metal components used in sectors including energy, aerospace, and industrial manufacturing. However, variability in processing parameters can introduce uncertainty in part quality, mechanical properties, and manufacturing costs.

The collaboration seeks to address these challenges by combining advanced modeling, digital simulation, and artificial intelligence techniques to better understand the interaction between process parameters and material behavior during printing. According to Fred Carter, Head of Research and Development for DMG MORI Federal Services, integrating the company’s LPBF platforms with ORNL’s computational capabilities will support the development of data-driven tools designed to improve process control and production consistency.

The project is funded through the DOE Office of Critical Minerals and Energy Innovation and aims to accelerate the qualification of energy-critical components produced using additive manufacturing technologies.

DMG MORI, a global machine tool manufacturer, operates in 44 countries with 124 sales and service locations and 17 production plants worldwide. The company develops manufacturing systems spanning turning, milling, grinding, ultrasonic machining, and additive manufacturing, alongside automation and digitalization solutions for industrial production.

Improving process control in metal additive manufacturing

Process stability is one of the main challenges that has emerged as a focus area in the development of metal additive manufacturing technologies, particularly as it transitions into a serial production paradigm. Past industry initiatives have focused on in-situ monitoring systems, which monitor thermal behavior and melt pool dynamics during printing. For example, Sigma Labs’ PrintRite3D quality assurance platform has been deployed on DMG MORI LASERTEC metal 3D printers to analyze process data and identify defects in real time.

These systems combine sensor data with machine learning to map how process parameters influence part quality, allowing engineers to detect anomalies and reduce failed builds. However, most monitoring solutions operate during production. DOE’s HPC4Mfg initiative instead focuses on predicting optimal parameter windows through large-scale simulation and computation, potentially reducing the need for trial-and-error process development in laser powder bed fusion.

