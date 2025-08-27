DLA makes jet fuel glove testing safer with new 3D printed “surrogate hand”

Your seat at the Additive Manufacturing Advantage awaits! Register free for AMA: Energy and AMA: Automotive & Mobility.

The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support’s Product Test Center (PTC) Analytical has turned to 3D printing to make glove testing safer for its staff.

Engineers at the center have developed a printed model hand that mimics the movements of a real one, allowing gloves to be tested for leaks without exposing people to hazardous substances such as jet fuel. The idea grew out of a request to evaluate gloves used by fuel handlers. Traditionally, this meant a tester would put on a glove, immerse their hand in jet fuel, and repeatedly flex their fingers to see if the material held up.

If the glove failed, the result was not only a rejected product but also a serious exposure risk for the person involved. General engineer Edward Dalton suggested creating a surrogate hand that could carry out the same task, removing the hazard while preserving the integrity of the test.

“I was motivated to use the tools we have access to in order to enhance the safety of our testing,” said Dalton. “Honestly, once it was all put together and I got it to work, it was REALLY cool! I had poured a lot of effort into this, and it was very satisfying to see them finally living up to their intended purpose.”

Mitigating risks from jet fuel

Extensive research by military and veterans’ health programs have documented the risks of jet fuel exposure, underscoring why safety in glove testing is such a critical concern. Contact with jet fuel can cause dryness, rashes, cracking, or blistering, and while research continues into possible long-term effects, even short-term skin exposure is considered harmful.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) follows exposure guidelines developed by the National Research Council and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which predict irritation at vapor levels of 290 mg/m³ over an eight-hour period and more severe health outcomes above 1,100 mg/m³.

The DoD has long stressed the importance of limiting exposure by prioritizing engineering and administrative controls over reliance on protective equipment alone. Substituting safer fuels, installing ventilation systems, and providing protective clothing, gloves, eye protection, and respirators form the basis of current safeguards.

Yet even with these measures, glove testing remained a weak spot. Supervisory chemist Mike McClain recalled instances where protective plastic coverings still allowed jet fuel to seep through, leaving both residue and persistent odor.

The introduction of the 3D printed surrogate hand represents more than just a technical adjustment; it marks a practical solution to a persistent safety challenge. Because it can be scaled to match the exact size and shape of different glove designs, the need to rely on human testers with specific hand dimensions has been removed. Finger length and proportions can be adjusted digitally before printing, ensuring tests reflect the conditions gloves are built for rather than the natural variation in human anatomy.

Early trials have already been carried out using the surrogate hand, and further tests are planned. For the PTC team, the development improves lab safety and shows how 3D printing can support broader testing needs in defense.

3D printing protective gear for defense applications

3D printing is increasingly shaping the way defense organizations think about safety, whether it’s keeping lab technicians safe during equipment testing or giving soldiers better protective gear in the field.

Back in 2021, 3D design software firm General Lattice secured a US Army contract to enhance the impact absorption of combat helmets using 3D printing and advanced lattice geometries. Over the course of a one-year project at its Chicago facility, the firm developed a predictive modeling toolset to design and generate superior lattice materials that traditional foams could not achieve.

By combining computational design with additive manufacturing, General Lattice engineered helmet padding optimized for real-world conditions, meeting DEVCOM Soldier Center (SC) performance requirements. The lattice structures were tested for impact absorption and durability, with the aim of improving soldier protection and survivability in the field.

A decade ago, the US Army Natick Soldier Research Development and Engineering Center (NSRDEC) explored the use of 3D printing to create advanced military garments that combined protection, flexibility, and comfort.

Annette LaFleur’s design team investigated how AM could merge hard and soft materials into a single piece of clothing, enabling built-in ballistic protection while reducing seams, bulk, and weight. The approach also offered possibilities for improved airflow through spacer-type textiles, enhancing comfort in hot climates. With an extensive archive of CAD models and digital tools, NSRDEC adapted existing uniform designs to prototype garments that promised greater durability and mission-specific performance.

