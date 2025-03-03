Divide by Zero’s new Quantum Pro 500: Technical Specifications and Pricing

Mumbai-based 3D printer manufacturer Divide By Zero Technologies (DBZ) has announced the launch of the Quantum Pro 500, which the company describes as “India’s fastest” 3D printer.

Designed for efficiency and large-scale production, the Quantum Pro 500 is a Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) 3D printer that integrates speed, precision, and material versatility. It is developed to meet the growing demand for high-performance AM, offering a combination of fast print speeds and strong mechanical properties.

According to the company, traditional AM systems are confined to design validation and concept modeling due to limitations in speed, part strength, or scalability. This new system is engineered to provide an alternative, enabling the production of functional end-use parts and components that meet industrial requirements.

“For years, 3D printing was seen as a tool for prototyping—not production. The industry told us speed and strength couldn’t co-exist in a single machine. We refused to accept that limitation,” said Swapnil Sansare, CEO & Founder, Divide By Zero Technologies. “Quantum Pro 500 is proof that additive manufacturing can be a real alternative to traditional methods for functional parts, tooling, and fixturing—faster, stronger, and more cost-effective than ever before.”

The new Quantum Pro 500 FFF 3D printer. Image via DBZ.

High-speed, large-format 3D printing

Equipped with a build volume of 500mm x 500mm x 500mm, the system provides the capacity to manufacture larger components in a single print cycle, reducing the need for assembly or multi-part printing.

With a print speed of 500mm/s and an acceleration of 25,000 mm/s², the system is designed for applications where both rapid production and high-strength output are required. Unlike conventional high-speed FFF systems that often compromise on material integrity or dimensional accuracy, this model is optimized to deliver consistent results without degradation in quality.

The Quantum Pro 500 is compatible with a wide range of materials, allowing for adaptability across different industries. Supported materials include carbon fiber-reinforced filaments such as PLA-CF, PETG-CF, and ABS-CF, as well as glass fiber composites like Nylon GF30 and polypropylene glass fiber (PPGF).

Additionally, it can process high-performance polymers such as PC-ABS and PA-CF, expanding its usability for applications that require greater heat resistance, strength, and durability.

An open-material system allows users to select filaments from multiple suppliers rather than being restricted to proprietary materials. This flexibility helps reduce material costs while ensuring compatibility with a variety of production needs. By maintaining precision and surface quality at high speeds, the system is particularly suited for batch production, where repeatability and efficiency are essential.

Alongside the 3D printer launch, DBZ has partnered with German online 3D printing company Trinckle to introduce FixtureMate to the Indian market. FixtureMate is an AI-powered fixture design tool that automates the process of creating jigs and fixtures for manufacturing and assembly operations. By streamlining the design workflow, it enables engineers to generate ready-to-print fixturing solutions in under 20 minutes, removing the need for extensive CAD expertise.

The tool is designed to reduce the reliance on traditional fixture manufacturing, which often involves lengthy design iterations and machining processes. By shifting to 3D printed fixtures, manufacturers can cut lead times from weeks to hours, reducing both costs and production downtime. This collaboration is aimed at making fixture production more accessible, faster, and cost-effective for manufacturers integrating 3D printing into their operations.

Fixturemate’s UI. Image via Trinckle.

Technical specifications and pricing of Quantum Pro 500

Interested customers can contact the company to learn more about Quantum Pro 500’s pricing.

Maximum Printable Area (XYZ) 500mm x 500mm x 500mm Filament Diameter 1.75 mm (0.06 in) Extruder Nozzle Diameter 0.4mm / 0.6mm Number Of Extruders 1 Maximum Print Speed 500 mm/s Maximum Print Acceleration 20000 mm/s² Maximum Travel Speed 500 mm/s Maximum Travel Acceleration 20000 mm/s² Build Rate (Material Deposition Rate) 50 mm³/s Standard Nozzle Type 0.4, 0.6 Print Accuracy ±150 micron Max Extruder Temperature 350°C Heated Bed Yes Bed Temperature Up to 150°C Bed Leveling Automatic Display 7 inch Touch Display Connectivity USB, Wi-Fi & Ethernet Filament Monitoring Sensor Yes Power Loss Rescue Feature Yes

Recommended Materials PLA, ABS, PETG, ASA with their carbon composite respectively (High-Speed Printing). TPU, Nylon, PP (Normal Speed). Power Input 100-120VAC / 180-250VAC Input Frequency 50-60Hz

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows the new Quantum Pro 500 FFF 3D printer. Image via DBZ.