Divergent Secures $290M to Strengthen U.S. Defense Manufacturing Capabilities

Divergent Technologies, AI-driven 3D manufacturing solutions provider, has closed its Series E financing, raising $290 million at a $2.3 billion valuation. Led by Rochefort Asset Management, the round includes $250 million in equity and $40 million in debt. The funding will support scaling the Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS), an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform that combines rapid design, AM, and automated assembly, while also enabling the development of new capabilities for upcoming product lines.

“Divergent was founded to transform the built world with a software-defined manufacturing platform,” said Lukas Czinger, CEO and Co-Founder. “This funding enables us to scale DAPS for aerospace and defense, expand our world-class team, and strengthen America’s industrial base with a truly next-generation system.”

DAPS in use during vehicle assembly at Divergent Technologies’ facility. Photo via Divergent Technologies.

Expanding Industrial Impact Across Aerospace and Defense

Using its platform, Divergent produces hardware for aerospace, defense, and automotive clients, offering faster development cycles, improved performance, and reduced costs. “Divergent is delivering exactly what America needs — a stronger, faster, and more adaptable industrial base,” said Kyle Bass, Co-CEO of Rochefort Asset Management. “By uniting advanced software and hardware into a single platform, Divergent is proving that the U.S. can out-innovate and out-produce on the global stage.”

Originally serving luxury automotive brands such as Bugatti, and McLaren, Divergent expanded into aerospace and defense in 2022, beginning with US company General Atomics. Today, the company serves clients including US Defense firm Lockheed Martin, aerospace firm Raytheon, and US aerospace company Triumph Group, producing from individual sustainment parts to full airframe systems. In the first half of 2025 alone, Divergent introduced over 200 new aerospace and defense part numbers, bringing its total to more than 600 unique components across industries.

Divergent used its advanced processes to assemble a small Sparrowhawk UAS. Photo via Divergent.

Aerospace, Defense Investment in Additive Manufacturing

In February, Sintavia, an additive manufacturing service provider specializing in aerospace components, received a $10 million investment from the Stifel North Atlantic AM-Forward Fund, a program aimed at expanding additive technology in U.S. aerospace and defense manufacturing. This follows Sintavia’s $25 million expansion plan announced in April 2024, which funded new large-format 3D printers, post-processing equipment, and component testing capabilities. As part of the expansion, the company secured a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to develop 3D printed hypersonic propulsion components.

Elsewhere, a newly established Aerospace and Defense Innovation Hub in Youngstown received $26 million from the state’s Innovation Hubs Program, with an additional $36 million from local, federal, and private sources. The initiative is focused on research and workforce development in additive manufacturing for defense and aerospace applications. Youngstown has been a center for additive manufacturing, with America Makes playing a key role in promoting 3D printing advancements in the region. The facility is expected to generate 450 jobs by 2029 and increase state revenue by $161.6 million.

