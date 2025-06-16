Divergent Joins U.S. Air Force’s $46 Billion EWAAC Initiative to Accelerate Defense Manufacturing

Divergent Technologies, an AI-driven 3D manufacturing solutions provider, has been selected to participate in the U.S. Air Force’s Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC), a $46 billion multi-award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) initiative. The program aims to accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation weapons systems.

Divergent used its advanced processes to assemble a small Sparrowhawk UAS. Photo via Divergent.

Divergent’s Adaptive Production System: AI-Driven, Scalable Manufacturing

Central to this initiative is Divergent’s Adaptive Production System (DAPS) — a fully integrated platform that combines AI-driven design, high-volume additive manufacturing, and robotic assembly. This technology enables faster, more scalable, and higher-performance production of structures compared to traditional manufacturing methods.

DAPS also supports accelerated research and development for both new and upgraded legacy weapon systems, allowing Divergent to shorten design and production cycles. With this system, prototypes can progress from initial concept to flight-test-ready within just a few months.

DAPS in use during vehicle assembly at Divergent Technologies’ facility. Photo via Divergent Technologies.

“EWAAC is built to move quickly from concept to fielded system. DAPS enables that pace due to its fully integrated system that utilizes end-to-end production of advanced systems. It can produce systems faster, leaner, and with more flexibly than traditional defense manufacturing,” said Lukas Czinger, President & CEO of Divergent.

Under the contract, Divergent will be responsible for delivering critical subsystems and components that meet rigorous standards for performance, reliability, and durability. Its modular, digitally enabled production approach is designed to enhance manufacturing efficiency while reducing technical complexity and mitigating supply chain risks.

About the EWAAC Program

EWAAC is managed by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) at Eglin Air Force Base. The program is designed to streamline defense procurement and rapidly deliver future-ready technologies in response to the evolving threats posed by near-peer adversaries.

The initiative is strategically structured to accelerate the acquisition and deployment of advanced armament capabilities by leveraging digital engineering, agile development, and modern sustainment practices. This initiative underscores the Department of Defense’s increasing focus on reducing development timelines and integrating cutting-edge workflows across its modernization efforts.

A full list of awardees under the EWAAC contract is available at ewaacportal.com.

Graphic displaying the official emblems of the U.S. Air Force and EWAAC. Photo via Elementum 3D.

US Defense Agencies Invest in Additive Manufacturing

Divergent’s inclusion in the EWAAC program reflects a broader shift within the U.S. Department of Defense toward embracing AM technologies to bolster military readiness.

In May, Elementum 3D, a developer of advanced metal materials and print parameters for additive manufacturing, was also selected as an EWAAC awardee. The company will contribute its expertise in high-performance materials and AM processes to support projects aligned with the Air Force’s digital transformation and armament modernization goals.

Elementum 3D is known for its proprietary Reactive Additive Manufacturing (RAM) technology, which enables the printing of advanced materials previously unattainable using conventional methods. This capability is expected to play a key role in expanding the range of high-performance components that can be produced for defense applications.

In February, America Makes, the U.S. national accelerator for AM operated by the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM), launched a $1.1 million project under the Allied Additive Manufacturing Interoperability (AAMI) Program. Funded by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, the effort targets qualification standards for laser powder bed fusion (L-PBF) and aims to address certification, IP management, and secure data transfer across U.S. and UK defense supply chains.

