Divergent and Mach Deliver Venom Flight-Ready Prototype in 71 Days

AI-driven 3D manufacturing solutions provider Divergent Technologies and US defense manufacturing company Mach Industries have partnered to create Venom, a flight-demonstration prototype aircraft.

The aircraft “moved from concept to flight-ready prototype in 71 days,” according to Alex Lovett, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Mission Capabilities in the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering (OUSW(R&E)).

By integrating digital design, additive manufacturing, and modular avionics, the project accelerates development, cuts costs and enables scalable, high-performance production, redefining how autonomous defense systems are designed, manufactured, and deployed.

Lovett added, “This isn’t just an impressive metric—it’s a direct enabler of our strategy to achieve affordable mass and support the SECWAR’s ‘Drone Dominance’ vision. ODASW(P&E) is committed to sponsoring collaborations like this that accelerate rapid acquisition and deliver urgent, low-cost munitions to the warfighter.”

Mach Industries is working with Divergent on Venom. Photo via Mach Industries.

Accelerating Design and Manufacturing

Mach Industries provided the baseline requirements and modular architecture, leveraging avionics and simulation from existing flight-proven systems to speed development. Divergent executed the digital design and 3D printing of the Venom airframe, including wings, fuselage, skins, and control surfaces, producing monolithic assemblies instead of traditional multi-part constructions.

Divergent’s Adaptive Production System (DAPS) reduces hundreds of individual components into single additively manufactured structures. This approach improves performance, lowers overall part count, and accelerates production timelines.

“Over the last 18 months Mach has taken four products from concept to flight test through rapid iteration, and Divergent’s adaptive tech stack has been instrumental in accelerating that iteration,” said Ethan Thornton, Founder and CEO of Mach.

On scaling, Lukas Czinger, Co-Founder and CEO of Divergent, said, “Most importantly, Divergent will drive the rapid scale-up of this system, producing thousands of airframes annually. Partnering with Mach has been an immediate win and reflects two mission-aligned, innovative companies executing at maximum pace.”

DAPS in use during vehicle assembly at Divergent Technologies’ facility. Photo via Divergent Technologies.

Additive Manufacturing Compresses Defense Development Cycles

Venom’s rapid development signals a structural shift in how defense hardware can be designed, built, and scaled. Traditional aerospace manufacturing depends on long qualification cycles, tooling-intensive assembly lines, and fragmented supply chains, factors that routinely push aerospace component development into 12-to-24-month windows.

Much of that time accumulates in managing and integrating hundreds of discrete components across these processes. By consolidating multi-part assemblies into single structures, Divergent’s approach reduces that integration burden, which is what makes the Venom timeline structurally different from conventional development cycles.

This model builds on earlier demonstrations of digitally driven aerospace production. Recently, Swedish aerospace and defense firm Saab and Divergent unveiled a software-defined aircraft fuselage demonstrator, produced using DAPS without dedicated tooling and reducing part count by at least a factor of 100 through additively manufactured structures.

