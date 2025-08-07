DissolvPCB enables fully recyclable 3D-printed circuit boards with liquid metal conductors

Researchers from the University of Maryland, Georgia Tech and the University of Notre Dame, have introduced DissolvPCB, a novel 3D printing-based method to fabricate fully recyclable electronic circuits. Presented at UIST 2025, the technique combines polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) substrates and eutectic gallium–indium (EGaIn) liquid metal to create printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) that can be easily dissolved and reassembled, significantly reducing electronic waste.

Magnetic field detector circuit made using DissolvPCB. Image via Zeyu Yan et al.

Unlike traditional FR-4-based PCBs, which are difficult to recycle and typically require industrial-scale processes to reclaim materials, DissolvPCB circuits can be immersed in water to separate components, reclaim liquid metal, and regenerate PVA filament. This approach enables makerspaces and prototyping labs to close the loop on small-batch electronics manufacturing.

Fabrication and recycling process of DissolvPCB. Image via Zeyu Yan et al.

DissolvPCB relies on FDM 3D printing with PVA filament to form circuit substrates containing hollow channels for EGaIn injection. The research team developed a FreeCAD plugin that automatically converts KiCad PCB designs into 3D-printable models with integrated sockets for through-hole and surface-mounted components. According to the authors, this additive process supports 3D circuit topologies and even shape-changing devices using Joule heating, as demonstrated with a self-bending gripper. The circuits demonstrated reliable performance, supporting currents up to 5A and high-frequency signals up to 10 MHz, making them suitable for a wide range of prototyping applications.

Screenshots of the FreeCAD plugin generating a 3D-printable model for the example circuit. Image via Zeyu Yan et al.

“This work reimagines the material and manufacturing foundations of circuit boards,” the team writes, “making sustainable recycling accessible using affordable tools and materials.”

In testing, the researchers achieved high component recovery rates, up to 99.4% for PVA and 98.6% for liquid metal, and successfully re-extruded PVA into new filament after dissolution. A lifecycle assessment (LCA) showed that DissolvPCB substantially outperformed traditional CNC-milled FR-4 boards across eight environmental metrics, including global warming potential, acidification potential, and resource depletion.

From transient electronics to sustainable prototyping

The project builds on growing interest in recyclable and biodegradable electronics, an area previously explored by commercial initiatives like Jiva Materials, as well as academic work in water-soluble substrates and liquid metal conductors. However, the DissolvPCB approach is distinct for its integration of fully automated software tools, low-cost FDM hardware, and high reuse rates of both materials and components.

According to the authors, future directions include supporting 3D schematic routing, improving repairability and debugging, and automating the injection process. The team also highlights the potential of DissolvPCB to inspire a shift from centralized e-waste processing to local recycling practices in educational and DIY environments.

Sustainable electronics and circular manufacturing in 3D printing

As additive manufacturing grows, researchers and companies alike are developing solutions to reduce electronic waste and promote circular production. For instance, scientists have recently 3D printed a biodegradable battery that could help curb e-waste from disposable power sources. Similarly, researchers at SUTD have demonstrated a fully biodegradable method for printing conductive components, furthering the potential for compostable electronics. Beyond the lab, industrial players are also advancing recycling practices: BMW recently unveiled a strategy to transform 3D printing waste into production tools, while 3devo introduced a selective laser sintering (SLS) powder recycling process aimed at reducing polymer waste in AM workflows. DissolvPCB joins this broader movement by offering an end-to-end method for reclaiming both circuit materials and components, without relying on industrial infrastructure.

