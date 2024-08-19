Discover the power of Mingda’s new MD-400D, MD-600D, and MD-1000D high-speed dual extruder 3D printers

Join the Expert Committee for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards to help select the winners!

Shenzhen-based 3D printer manufacturer Mingda has introduced three 3D printers, the MD-400D, MD-1000D, and MD-600D.

Designed for medium to large-sized manufacturing, these printers are suitable for applications in the automotive, aerospace, medical, and complex prototyping sectors. With these new models, Mingda aims to streamline 3D printing, thereby achieving higher efficiency and superior results for its customers.

“We are excited to introduce an exceptional trio each designed to push the boundaries of 3D printing. These new models combine high-speed performance, precision, and large build volumes to meet diverse professional requirements. We are confident that these advancements will set new standards in efficiency and capability in the 3D printing industry,” according to Mingda.

The MD-400D 3D printer. Photo via Mingda.

The MD-400D IDEX 3D printer

The MD-400D is an Independent Dual Extruder (IDEX) FDM 3D printer, providing an efficient solution for enterprises and manufacturers seeking quick manufacturing and high-performance engineering filament printing. Featuring a build volume of 400 x 400 x 400mm, this printer is equipped with high-temperature hot ends reaching up to 350℃ and Klipper firmware, the max printing speed can reach up to 300mm/s.

Key features of the MD-400D include automatic bed leveling, an air filtration system, and four distinct 3D printing modes: Duplicate, Mirror, Dual-Color, and Support. Duplicate Mode allows for printing two identical parts simultaneously, while Mirror Mode is suitable for symmetrical models. Additionally, Dual-Color Mode offers artistic freedom with two colors, and Support Mode enables precise and smooth printing of complex structures with easy support removal. These features enhance productivity, efficiency, and creative possibilities in 3D printing.

The dual-gear direct extruder provides stability with flexible filaments, while the hot ends accommodate materials such as PET-carbon fiber and Nylon glass fiber. Automatic leveling improves efficiency and quality stability, limiting the number of failed prints. The fully enclosed metal chamber maintains a stable temperature, reducing shrinkage and warping.

To further improve user experience, the MD-400D features a 7-inch IPS high-definition screen that displays bright, saturated, and natural images from any angle. Additionally, it is more environmentally friendly and energy-efficient than traditional liquid-crystal display (LCD) screens.

MD-1000D and MD-600D – Dual extruder large-scale 3D printers

The MD-1000D and MD-600D feature build volumes of 1000 x 1000 x 1000mm and 600 x 600 x 600mm, respectively. These printers are designed to handle large-scale components with speed and precision, making them suitable for complex manufacturing needs in industries such as automotive and aerospace.

The MD-1000D 3D printer. Photo via Mingda.

The high-precision and high-stability capabilities of these printers, thanks to robust body structures, X and Y-axis guide rail designs, and closed-loop stepper motors. An advanced cooling system, which includes an efficient cooling fan and Linear Advance technology, ensures optimal performance and print quality.

Both models support high-speed performance with a maximum printing speed of 300mm/s, peak acceleration of 10000mm/s², and a maximum flow of 40mm³/s. The Klipper firmware enhances high-speed performance and precision by offloading calculations to an external computer, enabling advanced features and improved efficiency. These capabilities make both models suitable for producing complex, high-strength parts across industries, including automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing.

The dual extruder systems on both printers allow for the simultaneous use of different materials or colors. The hot ends can reach temperatures up to 350℃, supporting a wide range of materials, including engineering-grade filaments like PET-carbon fiber, PET-glass fiber, nylon-carbon fiber, nylon-glass fiber, ABS-carbon fiber, ABS-glass fiber, and common filaments like PLA, TPU, and PETG.

Both printers include several advanced and user-friendly features. Hands-free auto-leveling and easy calibration simplify the preparation process with accurate first-layer detection. The PEI flexible printing platform ensures strong adhesion and easy removal of prints. Remote printing capabilities are enabled by WiFi and camera functions, allowing for real-time monitoring and control.

The 10-inch IPS high-definition touchscreen supports multiple languages and offers intuitive operation. The power-on self-check function automatically checks the status of key components upon power-up. Filament detection prevents wasted prints by detecting filament run-out, and the included drying box maintains optimal filament condition. Both printers come fully assembled and calibrated before delivery, ensuring they are ready for immediate use.

