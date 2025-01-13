Direct parameter imports now possible with new CHITUBOX Dental V1.2.0 slicer software

Shenzhen-based 3D printing software company CBD-Tech is set to redefine workflows for digital dentistry professionals with its new CHITUBOX Dental V1.2.0, slicer software, which is planned to be released in the first quarter of this year.

Tailored for precise and efficient dental 3D printing, this updated slicer software introduces new features, including a MAC-compatible version, refined core functions, and improved parameter management. Following its initial release in July 2024, the software continues to offer high-quality results through novel upgrades, with a major update planned for 2025 addressing evolving industry needs.

According to the company, “CHITUBOX Dental V1.2.0 reflects our commitment to making dental 3D printing as seamless and efficient as possible. By addressing real-world challenges such as parameter compatibility and expanding our material library through collaborations, we aim to empower dental professionals to deliver outstanding care with minimal technical hurdles.”

CHITUBOX Dental V1.2.0 user-interface (UI). Image via CBD-Tech.

Advanced updates for dental workflow optimization

Among the new features, updates to hollowing, filling, and drilling functions enhance usability, making routine tasks faster and more intuitive. Professionals working with resin materials and custom 3D printer configurations will benefit significantly from these streamlined workflows.

Optimizations in parameter application address specific challenges faced by users, ensuring seamless integration of various materials and printers.

Moreover, support for “.cfgx” and “.cfg” parameter file formats brings added convenience for users migrating from CHITUBOX Basic and CHITUBOX Pro. Parameters can now be transferred directly without the need to modify file extensions, reducing the time and complexity previously required.

Additionally, direct import of print files from CHITUBOX’s Resin Profiles Library eliminates the need for format conversions, providing a smoother and more efficient experience.

Frequent updates in consumer 3D printer models have long posed challenges for software companies compatible with new printers and software. So the users who bought the new models of printer may not be able to use their printing parameter files in the slicer software. Previous versions of CHITUBOX Dental allowed users to configure custom printers but lacked the ability to import parameter files directly.

This gap is addressed in V1.2.0, which supports direct parameter package imports into custom printer settings. By enhancing compatibility with various printers and user configurations, the software ensures a more inclusive experience for professionals across the field.

CHITUBOX Dental V1.2.0 supports the direct import of parameter packages into a custom 3D printer. Image via CBD-Tech.

Expanded cooperation in dentistry

Collaborations with industry leaders have also included bundled sales with resin manufacturers, including Kexcelled and New Stetic, providing users with integrated solutions that align with their dental 3D printing needs.

Joint marketing efforts with these partners showcase the synergy between advanced software capabilities and novel resin technologies. Additionally, ongoing engagement with dental experts has led to the establishment of a dental ambassador group, fostering a platform for feedback, collaboration, and innovation.

CBD-Tech’s dental ambassador group. Image via CBD-Tech.

By prioritizing seamless parameter management and material compatibility, CBD-Tech has created a tool that caters to the demands of modern dental professionals.

In addition to simplified workflows, CHITUBOX Dental V1.2.0 supports cost-effective production processes, enabling clinics and institutions to adopt advanced digital dentistry solutions with ease. These developments align with the broader goal of empowering dental providers to deliver high-quality, efficient, and affordable care to patients worldwide.

As digital dentistry continues to evolve, CHITUBOX Dental seeks to be a key contributor, adapting to technological advancements while addressing the practical challenges faced by professionals in the field.

With its expanded functionality and user-centric approach, the software stands to support the next generation of dental care.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

All the news from Formnext 2024.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows CHITUBOX Dental V1.2.0 user-interface (UI). Image via CBD-Tech.