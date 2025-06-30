Dimension Ortho Partners with Rothman Orthopaedics to Advance Personalized Fracture Care

Dimension Ortho, a provider of 3D printed orthotics, has entered into a partnership with Rothman Orthopaedics, a major U.S.-based orthopedic practice recognized for its work in musculoskeletal care. This collaboration will enable Rothman to implement Dimension Ortho’s platform for customized bracing and fracture care across its clinical network, with the goal of elevating patient care standards.

“Our goal is to provide more streamlined and patient-centric, comfortable recovery,” said Michael Rivlin, MD, President and Co-Founder of Dimension Ortho. “Dimension Ortho’s partnership with Rothman Orthopaedics will allow thousands of patients to experience minimal disruption to daily activity and accelerated recovery from both acute and chronic injuries.”

Fitting the 3D printed cast to the patient. Photo via Dimension Ortho.

Modular Technology for Diverse Clinical Settings

Dimension Ortho’s modular manufacturing platform is designed to easily integrate within various healthcare environments such as outpatient clinics, urgent care centers, hospital systems, and orthotics and prosthetics (O&P) facilities, providing broad adaptability. This advancement allows Rothman providers to deliver patients a superior and more comfortable option compared to conventional casting and bracing methods.

Cast designed using custom software powered by AI. Image via Dimension Ortho.

“Traditional cast and splint immobilization has seen little innovation for decades,” said Pedro Beredjiklian, MD, Co-Founder of Dimension Ortho. “At Dimension Ortho, we’re leveraging proprietary technology to transform fracture care with solutions that are more effective, comfortable, and tailored to each patient. By combining state-of-the-art 3D printing, advanced scanning, intelligent software design, and novel biomaterials, we’re redefining the future of orthopedic care.”

The partnership comes at a time when the global cast and brace market is projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2030. By integrating Rothman’s clinical expertise with Dimension Ortho’s scalable, AI-driven platform, the collaboration seeks to deliver orthopedic solutions that are more personalized, effective, and broadly accessible across diverse care settings.

3D printed casts. Photo via Dimension Ortho.

3D Printing and Bones: From Structural Integrity to Regenerative Medicine

In 2020, researchers at Purdue University and Sandia National Laboratories developed a new method using 3D printing to better understand how structural fractures form and progress. Their work laid the foundation for remotely detecting and predicting fractures—an advancement with broad implications for improving safety and operational efficiency in sectors such as mining, gas extraction, and nuclear waste management.

In the biomedical domain, a team at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) introduced a technique for 3D printing bone-like structures containing living cells—an innovation with potential applications in bone tissue engineering, disease modeling, and drug testing. Led by Associate Professor Kristopher Kilian and Dr. Iman Roohani from UNSW’s School of Chemistry, the researchers developed a ceramic-based bio-ink that can be printed directly into damaged areas, supporting the regeneration of bone and cartilage.

