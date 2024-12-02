DigiFabster’s new AI-powered Quote Agent for smooth RFQs processing

3D printing software developer DigiFabster has unveiled its AI-Powered Quote Agent to tackle the time-consuming and often chaotic process of managing requests for quotes (RFQs).

Machinists and manufacturing shop owners frequently find themselves overwhelmed by the process of managing RFQs, which often includes navigating a flood of emails, organizing scattered CAD files, and digging through communications to locate essential details. These inefficiencies consume valuable time that could be better spent on machine operations or expanding business opportunities, says the company. With its novel offering, DigiFabster seeks to bring efficiency and precision to RFQ handling.

“Our goal is simple,” said Const Ivanov, Founder of DigiFabster. “We want to make quoting less painful. Shops work hard to deliver great results, and the last thing they need is to waste time digging through RFQs. The AI Quote Agent helps them stay organized and respond faster, so they can focus on what really matters.”

DigiFabster’s AI Quote Agent user interface. Image via DigiFabster.

RFQ management with AI

Designed to integrate directly with a shop’s RFQ inbox, the AI Quote Agent automates key tasks that traditionally required manual effort. Critical details are extracted from emails, CAD files and drawings are uploaded to a centralized system, and suggestions for materials, machines, and technologies are provided based on the shop’s capabilities.

Once the necessary data is compiled, a professional quote is generated, ready for review and approval. This seamless process reduces the time spent on repetitive administrative tasks, allowing businesses to focus on their core operations.

Having adopted a CAD geometry-driven approach, DigiFabster sets itself apart from generalized quoting systems often used by marketplace platforms. The platform analyzes the unique geometry of each part, enabling quotes tailored to material requirements, machining needs, and design complexity.

This methodology incorporates design-for-manufacturing (DFM) checks, feature recognition, and complexity analysis to ensure precise and efficient quoting. Shop owners benefit from greater control over pricing and operations, without compromising on speed or accuracy.

At its current stage, the AI Quote Agent is built for specific use cases, including the identification of materials, machines, technologies, and quantities directly from RFQs or emails, automatically converting them into detailed line items for quotes.

By transforming these details into ready-to-send quotes, the platform eliminates the limitations of one-size-fits-all solutions, delivering results that reflect the unique demands of each project. This tailored approach not only reduces quoting time but also enhances workflow efficiency, offering businesses the flexibility and precision they need to stay competitive.

To safeguard sensitive information, DigiFabster employs AWS and GovCloud ITAR-compliant servers, ensuring compliance with the strict standards required for ITAR-regulated work. This robust infrastructure reflects the company’s commitment to data security while maintaining a seamless user experience.

Plans for future updates include recognizing execution options such as tolerances and priorities, resolving mismatches between RFQ specifications and available inventory, and introducing a Message Center to centralize communication. These enhancements aim to provide an even more comprehensive solution for managing RFQ workflows effectively.

DigiFabster’s AI Quote Agent is currently in its beta phase, and the company is inviting shop owners, estimators, and engineers to test its capabilities. Sign up for early access HERE to explore how this tool can streamline your workflow and save valuable time.

AI-driven manufacturing quoting systems

With AI streamlining tasks, many companies have integrated the technology in their quoting systems.

Back in 2021, Chinese rapid prototyping company RapidDirect launched its AI-driven instant quote platform to streamline rapid prototyping and on-demand manufacturing. Designed to tackle inefficiencies such as long lead times, high costs, and lack of transparency, the platform offers services like 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and injection molding.

Customers can upload CAD files, receive real-time quotes in under a minute, and manage orders efficiently within a single interface. With integrated DFM analysis, real-time tracking, and automated updates, the platform enhances productivity, shortens turnaround times, and boosts cost savings, potentially reducing budgets by up to 30%.

In 2018, On-demand 3D printing technologies manufacturing service provider Xometry introduced an updated version of its Instant Quoting Engine 3.0, designed to simplify the on-demand manufacturing process. Users can quickly review quotes with a redesigned summary view, make real-time modifications at the part level, and access a 3D viewer that delivers instant manufacturability feedback directly on models.

Offering services like CNC Machining, Sheet Metal Fabrication, 3D printing, and Urethane Casting, the platform enables users to manage part requirements efficiently while streamlining design and manufacturing workflows. In addition, the company has now integrated AI-driven auto quoting for laser tube cutting and tube bending.

