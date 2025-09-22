Deutsche Bahn makes every 3D print count for the climate with new CO₂ reporting tool

Your seat at the Additive Manufacturing Advantage awaits! Register free for AMA: Automotive & Mobility.

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) has approved 3D Spark’s CO₂ reporting tool for spare parts production, integrating it into AM workflows after validating its accuracy.

The decision reflects a broader shift in industry, where manufacturers are under mounting pressure to measure and disclose emissions with greater speed and precision.

That pressure comes from an evolving regulatory landscape. In Europe, measures such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRA), and the Emissions Trading System (ETS) are tightening oversight of industrial emissions.

In the US, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has proposed new climate disclosure rules, and California has introduced its Climate Accountability Package. Alongside these national efforts, global standards including the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and the Science-Based Targets initiative are setting expectations for consistent, transparent reporting.

“Implementing 3D Spark’s CO₂ platform at Deutsche Bahn has provided significant benefits by enhancing our ability to ease sustainability-driven decisions. The tool allows a solid, real-time CO₂ reporting based on high-quality estimations, which supports our commitment to reducing environmental impact while optimizing efficiency,” said Arvid Eirich, Head of AM at DB.

A Deutsche Bahn high-speed train alongside logos of 3D Spark and DB. Image via DB.

Automating carbon data for AM

To keep pace, DB identified three priorities: automating carbon assessments for every 3D printed part, ensuring that emissions data could guide the choice of manufacturing technologies, and simplifying reporting so that compliance requirements would not slow down decision-making.

Achieving those goals with conventional methods proved difficult. Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) tools such as Sphera GaBi, Ecoinvent, or SimaPro can deliver accurate results, but they require about 8 hours of expert input and produce outcomes only after 3-5 days. They are expensive, demand specialized training, and were not built with additive manufacturing in mind, making them ill-suited for day-to-day production needs.

3D Spark’s platform was designed to remove those barriers. When teams upload CAD files, PDFs, or metadata, the system simultaneously evaluates manufacturability, cost, lead time, and CO₂ footprint.

Emissions are broken down across materials, the build process, and post-processing steps. Unlike conventional tools, the calculations are automated and delivered in real time, with a reported precision of ±10%.

For DB, this means that carbon data which once took days to produce is now available instantly, integrated directly into existing workflows. By removing the need for external software and consultants, the company reduces costs while allowing engineers to weigh environmental impact alongside technical feasibility and cost without interrupting production schedules.

The adoption of the tool is expected to strengthen operational efficiency and regulatory compliance while advancing the company’s broader sustainability commitments.

Dashboard view of 3D Spark’s platform displaying cost, time and CO₂ savings in Deutsche Bahn’s additive manufacturing operations. Image via DB.

Sustainable 3D printing in mobility

Sustainable additive manufacturing in mobility reduces waste and emissions by producing lightweight, efficient parts with only the material needed. Done right, it will also enhance circular supply chains through localized, on-demand production and repair, which lowers transport impacts and extends component life.

Two months ago, it was announced that BMW Group is advancing its circular economy by producing functional tools and production aids from recycled 3D printing waste. At its Additive Manufacturing Campus in Germany, and other sites, leftover powder and discarded components are processed into filament for FFF and granulate for FGF.

These materials are then used to print custom fixtures and assembly tools such as steering rod guides, decorative panel pedestals, and magnetic screw holders that enhance efficiency, reduce downtime, cut costs, and improve workplace ergonomics. The program processes up to 12 tonnes of waste annually, standardizing quality and training across BMW plants worldwide.

In 2020, multinational car manufacturer Renault announced the creation of its “Re-Factory” in Flins, near Paris, as a facility dedicated to sustainable automotive production and circular economy practices. The site was converted into a hub for retrofitting vehicles, recycling materials, and offering 3D printed spare parts when originals were unavailable.

Organized around four activity centers, the factory aimed to recondition over 45,000 vehicles annually with an average turnaround of 6 days, including electric cars with refurbished batteries. Renault also set a target of achieving a negative carbon balance by 2030 and established an additive manufacturing center to prototype spare parts and support predictive maintenance applications.

