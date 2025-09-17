Desktop Metal assets acquired by Arc Impact to focus on advanced manufacturing

Your seat at the Additive Manufacturing Advantage awaits! Register free for AMA: Automotive & Mobility.

US-based investment group Arc Impact Acquisition Corporation has secured key assets of Desktop Metal and is reviving the business as an advanced manufacturing platform.

At the center of the plan is a combination of binder-jet technologies for metals and ceramics, polymer production systems, and artificial intelligence (AI) for materials research, all aimed at reinforcing U.S. industrial capacity.

According to the company, the platform is intended to serve industries where reliable and specialized production is critical, such as defense, aerospace, automotive, medical, and energy. Early areas of focus include permanent magnets that do not rely on heavy rare earth elements, sodium-ion solid-state battery components, and transformer parts designed for data centers and power grid modernization.

“Our north star is simple: put advanced, automated manufacturing back to work in domestic markets,” said Thomas Nogueira, Chief Executive Officer. “By pairing proven additive processes with data-driven, autonomous workflows and AI-accelerated materials R&D, we can shorten development cycles from years to months—and deliver qualified parts at scale to solve our customers’ challenges with high precision and service.”

A Production System manufacturing facility. Photo via Desktop Metal.

New platform targets critical U.S. industries

Arc Impact had received U.S. Bankruptcy Court approval to acquire Desktop Metal’s assets after the Massachusetts-based company filed for Chapter 11 protection earlier this year.

The bankruptcy followed a drawn-out financial decline for Desktop Metal, despite its $179.3 million acquisition by Nano Dimension. That deal came after months of merger talks and legal disputes over delayed regulatory approvals, with Nano Dimension eventually ordered by a Delaware court to complete the transaction.

Eventually, the Massachusetts-based 3D printer manufacturer moved into bankruptcy following a strategic review, creating the opening for Arc Impact to step in.

Under the new agreement, Arc Impact now holds Desktop Metal’s binder-jet intellectual property, including the Production System and X-Series platforms, as well as Adaptive3D’s DuraChain elastomers and FreeFoam expandable resins. Plans call for weaving these assets into a network that links university research with centralized, high-volume production hubs, with the aim of moving prototypes more quickly into large-scale manufacturing.

Several government-backed programs already underway will continue under the new structure. One initiative, worth $7.9 million, partners the company with the U.S. Army’s Ground Vehicle Systems Center to qualify aluminum binder-jet components for defense vehicles.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is funding further work on silicon carbide for missile defense, including a collaboration with Northrop Grumman to develop 3D printed optics for laser systems. In healthcare, a $2 million partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs focuses on producing cushioning devices and other parts for patient care using polymer-based processes.

Arc Impact views these projects as prime examples of how additive manufacturing can support clean energy, national security, and medical innovation. Customers with ongoing orders or projects are being directed to existing contact channels, with a dedicated support team in place to ensure continuity.

M&A activity in 3D printing sector

This year also saw consolidation efforts involving other companies. For instance, 3D printer manufacturer BCN3D was acquired by Spanish investment company Quantum less than three months after the 3D printer manufacturer filed for voluntary bankruptcy in May 2025.

BCN3D’s Headquarters. Photo via BCN3D.

Quantum purchased all of BCN3D’s assets, such as its headquarters and recently opened European production facility. Despite securing over €17 million in funding and subsidies in recent years, BCN3D’s revenues stalled at around €5 million annually, with cumulative losses of €10 million since 2018. The deal ensures operations will continue, all employees will be retained, and product development will move forward.

A month before this, 3D printer OEM Stratasys acquired key assets from Nexa3D, including its intellectual property, select machines, and spare parts, while excluding staff and other business operations. California-based company Nexa3D had ceased operations after scaling back amid financial difficulties.

Existing contracts are no longer valid, but Stratasys’ subsidiary iSQUARED will provide best-effort support for customers and resellers and guide them toward Stratasys solutions. The move positions Stratasys to potentially expand its resin 3D printing portfolio by building on Nexa3D’s technology and product pipeline.

Help choose the 2025 3D Printing Industry Awards winners – sign up for the Expert Committee now!

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows a Production System manufacturing facility. Photo via Desktop Metal.